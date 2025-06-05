Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, Alphabet, Constellation Energy and Meta Platform

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 5, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, Alphabet GOOGL, Constellation Energy CEG, Meta Platform META and Tempus AI TEM.

Beyond LLMs: How Propense.ai & Tempus AI Are Shaking Up Legacy Industries

AI Steals the Show on Wall Street

Early on, like with any new and ground-breaking technology, there were AI skeptics, but by now, most of Wall Street has caught on to just how big the AI revolution will be and how we are likely only in the early innings of it. For instance, the market cap of Nvidia has exploded to $2.31 trillion amid exploding demand for its high-powered graphic processing units (GPUs) necessary to train large language models (LLMs) like OpenAI’s ChatGPT or Alphabet’s Gemini.

Furthermore, a blistering pace of AI headlines has stolen the show from other industries. This morning, Constellation Energy landed a 20-year deal to supply nuclear energy to Meta Platform’s massive data centers.

Unknown AI Segments Will Provide Asymmetric Returns

It’s becoming abundantly clear for growth investors that AI will be the top growth area in the market. Just as innovations like the internet boom of the late 1990s provided life-changing investments, there will be fortunes to be made for savvy growth investors in the next “industrial revolution.”

But for those investors looking to go from coach to first class, it’s not enough to merely focus on the mega-cap tech behemoths because, after all, it’s more difficult to multi-bag winners in a mega-cap stock. Like the internet and previous tech booms, obscure market segments will likely provide the most fruitful returns.

Beyond the Hype: Practical AI Applications by Propense.ai and Tempus AI

As mentioned, Chatbots or LLMs have been the primary focus for investors thus far in the AI revolution for three reasons:

· Client Facing: Chatbots like ChatGPT and Gemini are tangible for investors.

· CAPEX Spending: Billions in CAPEX spending from Mag 7 names has led to a bull market in energy (to supply energy-hungry data centers) and data center equipment (to train LLMs)

· Public vs Private: Many AI firms focused outside of LLMs are not yet public or are obscure.

While many non-LLM AI companies are small or not yet public, investors should prepare for the future and “skate to where the puck is going,” as the great Wayne Gretzky once said. Today, we will address that last bullet point and provide two examples of non-LLM companies disrupting legacy industries.

Propense.ai Gains Momentum

An example of an AI start-up worth watching is privately held Propense.ai. The Miami-based AI-powered B2B cross-selling platform combines AI technology with data science, user psychology, human behavior, and industry insights to anticipate client needs. Propense is a fantastic example of the dizzying pace at which the AI revolution is taking hold. Roughly a year ago, we covered how Propense.ai closed a successful $3 million seed funding round. It didn’t end there. Not long after, Propense.ai doubled down on its professional services focus with a landmark investment from Thomson Reuters Ventures.

Propense Seeks to Disrupt Law Industry

Today, Propense announced that it has gained a foothold in the law industry. It signed three AM Law 200 firms with a combined 2,000+ attorneys to its beta program to develop a data-backed solution promoting collaboration across siloed practice groups. (AM Law 200 firms represent the top 200 US-based law firms by revenue).

The news is a significant win for Propense, which has already succeeded in the accounting sector, serving some 12% of IPA Top 100 firms. In a statement, Propense Founder and CEO Tim Keith explained how Propense parlayed its accounting business into law:

“Law firms have the same fundamental challenge as accounting firms: they struggle to understand the breadth of their clients’ needs and act on that intelligence across as many groups and offices as possible.” Keith continued, “We’ve seen what’s possible in the accounting space, and we’re ready to bring that same transformation to law firms with a tool developed specifically for legal professionals and the way they work.”

The announcement comes ahead of the Legal Sales & Service Organization’s RainDance Conference in Chicago on June 4-5. Propense, a sponsor of the event, will meet with legal, marketing, and business development professionals seeking innovative tech solutions to support their sales goals.

You can learn more about Propense here.

Tempus Breaks into Healthcare Space

While Propense is still a private company, some non-LLM-focused public firms are beginning to gain momentum. For instance, Tempus AI bolted more than 15% Monday as trading volume swelled to more than double the norm after the company announced that it would launch AI agents directly into electronic healthcare records (EHRs). With many hospitals still using outdated paperwork or digital software, TEM is poised to disrupt the healthcare industry.

Bottom Line

The AI revolution, initially met with skepticism, has unequivocally "stolen the show" on Wall Street, with companies like Nvidia experiencing monumental growth and AI headlines dominating the news cycle. While large language models have been the primary focus, the real asymmetric returns for savvy growth investors will likely come from discovering and investing in lesser-known AI segments disrupting legacy industries. Companies like Propense.ai, with its AI-powered B2B cross-selling platform gaining traction in the legal and accounting sector, are a trend to watch.

