Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nvidia, Advanced Energy and DigitalBridge

Chicago, IL – July 2, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nvidia NVDA, Advanced Energy Industries AEIS and DigitalBridge Group DBRG.

2 AI Infrastructure Stocks No One Is Talking About: AEIS & DBRG

Nvidiahas rightfully earned its spot as the undisputed leader in AI infrastructure, with its GPUs powering everything from training large language models to real-time inference. But while Nvidia dominates the headlines, a few lesser-known players are quietly finding their own niche roles in the sector, though they are going mostly unnoticed.

Two such stocks, Advanced Energy Industries and DigitalBridge Group, are starting to break out. Both names are showing strong recent momentum, supported by compelling valuations and robust growth forecasts. As demand for compute power, energy efficiency, and next-gen data centers explodes, these under-the-radar AI infrastructure plays could offer significant upside for investors willing to look beyond the obvious.

Advanced Energy Industries: Stock Pushing Record Highs

Advanced Energy Industries plays an important yet often overlooked role in the AI infrastructure ecosystem. The company specializes in precision power conversion systems, technology that is essential for powering advanced semiconductors, data centers, and high-performance computing environments that support AI workloads.

AEIS currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), supported by a steady stream of upward earnings revisions. Analysts project 27% annual earnings growth over the next three to five years, reflecting strong demand across its end markets, including semiconductor equipment, data center infrastructure, and industrial applications.

From a valuation standpoint, the stock trades at 25.7x forward earnings. That isn't quite cheap in absolute terms, but attractive when adjusted for growth. With a PEG ratio below 1, AEIS can be considered undervalued relative to its earnings trajectory.

Technically, the stock is showing strong momentum, having just hit new all-time highs this week. With fundamentals, price action and secular technology trends aligning, Advanced Energy Industries looks like a compelling pick for investors seeking exposure to the less crowded corners of the AI buildout.

DigitalBridge Group: Shares Trade at a Discount to Growth

DigitalBridge Group is a leading digital infrastructure investment firm, strategically positioned at the intersection of AI and connectivity. The company partners with and funds the development of hyperscale data centers, working alongside major operators like Vantage Data Centers and Yondr Group to build out AI-ready infrastructure. In addition to data centers, DigitalBridge's portfolio spans fiber networks, cell towers, and edge infrastructure—critical for transporting and processing the massive data loads generated by artificial intelligence applications. As AI adoption accelerates, DigitalBridge is becoming a key enabler of the ecosystem behind the scenes.

DBRG currently holds a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), driven by rising earnings estimates. The company's earnings are projected to grow at a 26% annual rate over the next three to five years, driven by expanding demand for digital infrastructure and strategic capital deployment into high-growth assets.

Despite its strong growth outlook, the stock trades at just 19.2x forward earnings, with a PEG ratio below 1, indicating an attractive valuation relative to its earnings potential. While DBRG shares have trended lower over the past three years, the stock appears to have found a durable bottom. Recent price action shows a sharp shift in momentum to the upside, suggesting that investors are beginning to recognize its long-term value.

Should Investors Buy Shares in DBRG and AEIS?

Nvidia will likely remain the face of AI infrastructure for the foreseeable future. Its dominance in the GPU and data center market is well-earned, and its role in training and deploying AI models puts it at the center of every major advancement in the field. But as the AI boom continues, a much broader ecosystem is required to support the scale and complexity of these technologies.

That's where names like Advanced Energy Industries and DigitalBridge Groupcome in. These companies may not have Nvidia's visibility, but they provide important infrastructure that make AI deployment possible. Both stocks are showing improving fundamentals, strong earnings growth outlooks, and technical momentum, while still trading at reasonable valuations.

For investors looking to diversify their exposure to the AI megatrend beyond the obvious plays, AEIS and DBRG offer compelling alternatives. And as Nvidia's success continues to shine a spotlight on the infrastructure behind AI, these under-the-radar stocks could be next in line to benefit.

