Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: NatWest, OppFi and HCI

Earnings Momentum Is Surging in This Industry

The Financial sector currently dominates the Zacks #1 Rank list, with 81 stocks, more than double the count of the next closest sector, Computers, which has 32. Analysts have been doling out huge upgrades to companies across the industry thanks to an improving regulatory environment and persistently high interest rates which improve margins.

Excluding energy, which I've covered in recent write-ups, and healthcare, the financial sector has been the top performer in the market year-to-date, outpacing the broader market index by over 5%. This relative strength indicates that not only are financial stocks experiencing improving fundamentals, but that fund managers are rotating into the sector.

Below I will be sharing three financial sector stocks, across subindustries that boast top Zacks Ranks, compelling valuations, and strong price momentum. NatWest Group, OppFi and HCI Group represent some of the most exciting opportunities in the market today.

OppFi: High Flying Stock Crushing Earnings Estimates

OppFi is a financial technology company that provides accessible credit products to underserved consumers. The company operates a digital lending platform focused on speed, transparency, and customer service.

The stock has surged 43% year-to-date and currently holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), supported by a strongly upward trending earnings revisions. Notably, OppFi has delivered four straight earnings beats, with surprise percentages ranging from 57% to 100%.

Despite the rally, shares still trade at just 10x forward earnings, suggesting room for further upside if the company continues to outperform expectations.

NatWest Group: Shares Trade at a Discount to Growth

NatWest Group is a major UK-based banking institution offering a wide range of retail and commercial financial services. The company continues to benefit from stable operations and a recovering European banking landscape.

It holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and ranks in the top 21% of Zacks Industry Rank, reflecting solid analyst sentiment. Shares currently trade at just 8.5x forward earnings, below the industry average of 10.4x and right in line with its 10-year median.

What stands out is NatWest's PEG ratio of 0.87, based on projected earnings growth of 9.84% annually over the next three to five years—an attractive valuation for a stock with this growth profile.

HCI Group: Stock Staging a Technical Breakout

HCI Group is a property and casualty insurance company with operations in homeowners insurance, real estate, and information technology services. The company is gaining attention for both strong fundamentals and a bullish technical setup.

HCI holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with earnings estimates rising as much as 16% over the past month. The stock also, just broke out of a bull flag pattern today, indicating that the stock may be about to go on another major bull run.

Furthermore, HCI group is currently trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of just 9.3x. This is well below its 10-year median of 13x and significantly below the industry average of 31.3x.

Should Investors Buy Shares in OPFI, NWG and HCI?

The combination of strong earnings momentum, attractive valuations, and technical strength makes these three financial stocks stand out in today's market. While each company operates in a different corner of the financial sector—fintech, traditional banking, and insurance—they share a common thread: rising analyst confidence and favorable positioning in a shifting macro environment.

For investors looking to gain exposure to a sector benefiting from structural tailwinds and renewed institutional interest, OPFI, NWG, and HCI offer compelling opportunities. As always, do your own research, but these names are worth putting on your watchlist right now.

