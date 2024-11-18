Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nasdaq 100 Index ETF, Tesla, Coinbase, MicroStrategy and Root

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 18, 2024

Hawkish Powell Shakes Stocks: What's Next?

Powell’s Hawkish Comments Shake Equities

Ten days after the election, the sugar high and animal spirits appear to be finally wearing off. Tech stocks and the Nasdaq 100 Index ETF finally encountered some heavy selling pressure after comments from Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell earlier in the week. Powell said, “The economy is not sending signals that the U.S. central bank needs to be in a hurry to lower interest rates.”

Investors must understand that markets are driven by liquidity, especially from the Federal Reserve. Nonetheless, considering the roaring rally since the presidential election, Powell taking the foot off the dovish gas pedal is not surprising. With stocks up 5% last week, some profit-taking is expected. Below are 5 more reasons stocks will likely to find support:

1. Technical Confluence Zone

The price action illustrates that QQQ is retreating to a high-probability buy zone, which includes a retest of the breakout and $500 round number, a daily price gap fill, and the rising 50-day moving average.

2. OPEX

Friday is options expiration. Often, stocks trade funky on options expiration days as traders reposition.

3. Healthy Breadth Under the Hood

The majors sometimes tell a partial story regarding market health. In order to get the full story, market participants must check breadth (participation). Though the major indices faded hard, only ~60% of stocks were lower for the session. Though markets were down, leading stocks like Tesla, Coinbase, MicroStrategy and Root were up.

4. Dramatic Sentiment Shift

This week, the “CNN Fear & Greed” indicator showed that sentiment plunged from “Greed” to “Neutral” levels. Savvy investors use sentiment as a contrarian indicator.

5. Seasonality

Historical seasonality suggests that markets tend to retreat into Thanksgiving week before rallying into year-end.

Bottom Line

Friday’s market swoon may seem intimidating on the surface. Nevertheless, several pieces of evidence, including the QQQ chart, sentiment, and seasonality suggest that the downside will be limited.

