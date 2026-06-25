Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Nano Nuclear Energy, X-Energy and Amazon

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 25, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. NNE, X-Energy, Inc. XE and Amazon AMZN

2 Cheap Home-Run Nuclear Stocks to Buy Now for 90% Upside

Artificial intelligence data centers consume as much electricity as mid-sized cities. This means investors need to buy stocks that are poised to power the AI age no matter how the technology evolves and who the tech-facing winners are now and going forward.

Today we dive into two cheap (trading for under $25 a share) grand slam next-generation nuclear energy stocks to buy. Both X-Energy and Nano Nuclear Energy’s average Zacks price targets imply 90% upside from their current levels.

AI Hyperscalers Are Buying Nuclear Power, So Should Investors

AI data centers, electrification, reshoring, and beyond are set to increase U.S. electricity demand 100% by 2050. The next 10 years alone are projected to require more new electricity generation than any period in U.S. history.

This backdrop has AI hyperscalers clamoring for the clean, always-on reliability of nuclear power. Amazon, Meta, Microsoft, and others have all made long-term nuclear power agreements with giants like Constellation Energy.

Nearly all the AI hyperscalers have also made deals with and invested in next-generation nuclear upstarts that are building small modular reactors (SMRs) to directly power AI data centers, industrial and manufacturing plants, small cities, and even Moon bases.

On top of that, the U.S. government aims to help quadruple nuclear capacity by 2050. It is also worth stressing that nuclear power is not a moonshot. Nuclear power dates back to the 1950s, and it has consistently provided ~20% of U.S. electricity for decades.

There won’t be an AI age without bringing a lot more reliable power online as quickly as possible in the coming years and decades.

The nuclear energy bull case is simple: the biggest tech companies in the world, Wall Street, and the U.S. government have way too much on the line to let a lack of power stop the AI age in its tracks.

Buy Cheap Nuclear Stock NNE Now for 90% Upside?

Nano Nuclear Energy Inc. is developing advanced micro nuclear reactors that it projects will one day power remote locations, AI data centers, cargo ships, industrial plants, and beyond.

NNE operates across five business lines: microreactor technology, nuclear fuel fabrication, fuel transportation, nuclear applications for space, and consulting services.

NNE is projected to keep losing money in the short run, along with all its small modular nuclear reactor peers, as they fight for their share of what could be a massive next-gen nuclear energy pie.

Thankfully, Nano has a great balance sheet with zero debt and $569 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, and five of the seven brokerage recommendations Zacks has are “Strong Buys.”

Nano in late May announced that the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission “formally accepted the previously submitted Construction Permit Application for the deployment of the Company’s KRONOS MMR at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.” It estimates that the NRC’s formal review will be completed in 2027. NNE aims to start nuclear construction in the second half of 2027.

The nuclear energy company is also working to establish its own domestic High-Assay, Low-Enriched Uranium (HALEU) fuel-fabrication pipeline and a transport business to move advanced nuclear fuel throughout the country and around the world. It announced on May 26 that it acquired Secured Transportation Services LLC.

The move instantly added a proven operating nuclear logistics, transportation, and services company that specializes in the “safe, secure and compliant movement of radioactive and nuclear materials.”

Nano Nuclear stock has soared ~350% from its early May 2024 IPO. Yet the micro nuclear energy stock is down ~60% from its October peaks, and its average Zacks price target implies ~90% upside from its current levels.

The stock is currently attempting to hold its ground near its 50-day and the key technical level highlighted above.

Buy Amazon-Backed Nuclear Stock XE and Hold Forever?

Amazon-backed, pure-play nuclear energy and fuel maker X-Energy, Inc. is a potential SMR standout that went public on April 24.

The company’s flagship Xe-100 SMRs are designed to produce 80 MW, with the ability to “scale up” into a ‘four-pack’ configuration, allowing for a total power output of 320 MW—and possibly far more than four down the road.

As the U.S. Energy Department notes, X-Energy’s reactors are “designed to incorporate passive cooling through natural conduction, thermal radiation and convection in the case of a loss of helium coolant—meaning it doesn’t have to rely on large local water sources, pumps, or safety systems to prevent fuel damage.” This backdrop is why AI hyperscaler Amazon is one of its biggest backers, alongside Citadel’s Ken Griffin.

X-Energy's total project pipeline features 144 reactors across the U.S. and U.K. for approximately 11.5 gigawatts electric, “assuming each customer exercises its contingent rights in full.” Its three high-quality customers, Dow, Amazon, and Centrica, underpin the deployment of the initial fleets of Xe-100 reactors. Amazon and X-energy aim to bring more than 5 GWs of nuclear online in the U.S. by 2039.

XE is projected to post revenue of $221.9 million in 2026 and then reach $845.9 million in FY27, based on Zacks estimates. Most of its revenue is currently coming from its engineering, design, and development work under the U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Reactor Demonstration Program. It is expected to post an adjusted loss of -$0.58 a share in 2026 and -$0.46 next year, based on Zacks estimates.

The small modular reactor stock is a newly public home-run swing that’s trading for under $20 a share (~$19), which is below X-Energy's upsized IPO of $23 per share, before it opened at $30.11 on April 24. X-Energy’s average Zacks price target ($39.86 a share) represents roughly 90% upside from Thursday’s levels.

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