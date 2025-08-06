Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: MSCI, Charter Communications and Healthpeak Properties

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 6, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights MSCI MSCI, Charter Communications CHTR and Healthpeak Properties DOC.

These 3 CEOs Just Bought the Dip

Investors closely monitor insider buys, as they can give hints surrounding the long-term picture.

But it’s critical to note that insiders have a longer holding period than most, and many strict rules apply to their transactions.

Recently, CEOs of several companies – MSCI, Charter Communications and Healthpeak Properties – have made splashes, acquiring shares. Let’s take a closer look at the transactions for those interested in trading like the insiders.

MSCI CEO Buys Millions Worth

MSCI provides investment decision support tools, including indexes; portfolio construction and risk management products and services; Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) research and ratings; and real estate research, reporting and benchmarking offerings.

The stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) thanks to positive EPS revisions, with analysts taking expectations higher across the board over recent months.

Henry Fernandez, CEO, recently has purchased roughly 12.5k MSCI shares, with the total transaction totaling roughly $6.7 million. The purchase aligned with a dip in MSCI shares, reflective of confidence in the positive EPS and broader long-term outlook.

CHTR CEO Dives In

Charter Communications is the second-largest cable operator in the United States and a leading broadband communications company providing video, internet, and voice services. CEO Christopher Winfrey recently purchased roughly 3.6k CHTR shares at a total transaction value of just over $1 million.

Still, analysts have lowered their EPS outlooks across the board, likely reflective of further short-term pain ahead. Positive EPS revisions would be key for a positive turnaround in sentiment, with the CEO’s long holding horizon an obvious advantage here.

Healthpeak CEO Buys

Healthpeak Properties is a REIT in the United States that acquires, develops, manages, sells, and leases a diverse portfolio of healthcare real estate-related properties.

Insiders have regularly bought on share weakness in 2025.

CEO Scott Brinker recently swooped in and purchased roughly 6k DOC shares at a total transaction value of roughly $100k. He now owns more than 210k shares overall.

The stock’s weak performance has been partly driven by negative earnings estimate revisions, currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The purchases here are relatively unsurprising, given the CEO’s long-term horizon and the discount that shares are currently displaying. However, near-term performance can be expected to remain soft given the cloudy EPS outlook.

Bottom Line

Many investors closely monitor insider buys, looking to receive insights into the longer-term picture. The transactions shouldn’t be relied on for near-term performance, as insiders’ holding periods are longer than most, and many strict rules apply.

Rather, investors can see insider buys as an overall net positive concerning the longer-term outlook.

All large-cap stocks above have seen recent insider activity.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

MSCI Inc (MSCI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (DOC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.