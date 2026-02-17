Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Microsoft, Robinhood Markets, AppLovin and Palantir

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 17, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Microsoft MSFT, Amazon AMZN, Robinhood Markets HOOD, AppLovin APP and Palantir Technologies PLTR.

Tech Stocks Down -50%: Buy the Dip or a Major Market Shift?

If recent market action feels confusing, it should. Over the past several weeks, many of the market’s former leaders have been sharply repriced, in a trend that has been evolving for months. Mega-cap technology companies such as Microsoft and Amazon, along with higher-beta growth names including Robinhood Markets, AppLovin and Palantir Technologies among many others, have fallen dramatically, in some cases as much as 50% from their 2025 highs. Yet despite the severity of these drawdowns, the broader market has remained surprisingly resilient.

The S&P 500 currently sits only about 2% below record levels, a divergence that highlights a powerful shift occurring beneath the surface. Capital has rotated. Energy, industrials, consumer staples, and a range of international markets have absorbed flows as investors reposition toward areas with more attractive valuations and cyclical tailwinds.

The move has been particularly evident overseas. Korean equities have benefited from semiconductor leadership, South African markets have rallied alongside metals, and several European exchanges have advanced on the back of defense spending and financial sector strength. This expanding participation has provided critical support to index performance even as many headline technology stocks corrected.

The central question now is whether this represents a more durable, structural change in market leadership or a more cyclical rotation within an ongoing bull market.

While certainty is impossible, disciplined portfolio construction has proven far more valuable than prediction. Remaining balanced across factors and sectors, emphasizing valuation awareness, exposure to uncorrelated trends, and rigorous risk management can allow investors to navigate the turbulence more effectively. The recent strength in areas such as gold and energy serves as a reminder that leadership rarely remains static.

My base case is that this rotation is cyclical rather than structural, ultimately creating opportunity within selectively beaten-down technology stocks, including several members of the Magnificent Seven. However, the depth and duration of this selloff remain unknowable, which is precisely why investors should avoid anchoring their strategy to forecasts.

Success in environments like this does not require perfect foresight. It requires owning durable businesses at reasonable valuations, maintaining diversification, and managing risk with intention. Investors who execute on those principles can survive and even thrive through these bouts of change.

What’s Driving This Stock Market Rotation?

The forces behind the recent market rotation appear to be largely cyclical rather than structural, which is an important distinction for long-term investors. Several catalysts converged at once. Concerns about AI overspending, a recurring theme throughout this bull market, resurfaced just as valuations across parts of the technology complex had become stretched. While some members of the Magnificent Seven were affected, the sharpest repricing occurred in higher-beta technology names where expectations had drifted furthest ahead of fundamentals.

Software stocks faced an additional headwind as investors grappled with the disruptive implications of AI, prompting questions about which business models may ultimately prove durable. At the same time, rising uncertainty surrounding prospective Fed leadership, particularly fears of a more hawkish policy stance under Kevin Warsh added another layer of caution, though those concerns currently appear somewhat exaggerated.

Taken together, these developments triggered a meaningful repositioning rather than signaling a deterioration in the macro backdrop. Encouragingly, the capital that exited crowded trades did not leave equities altogether, but rather rotated.

The economy remains resilient, inflation continues to moderate, and the labor market is stable. Moreover, the recent correction has helped reset valuations among market leaders, improving forward return potential. Just as importantly, expanding participation across sectors and geographies is typically a hallmark of durable bull markets, not their end.

How Investors Should Position for the Next Phase

Investors can still participate in the market’s new leadership, but selectivity is becoming increasingly important as some areas may already be approaching overextended territory. The strongest opportunities are likely to be found in companies that remain tied to durable secular growth trends but have not yet experienced dramatic multiple expansion.

Healthcare and biotech stand out as attractively positioned. Industrials should continue to benefit from the infrastructure buildout required to support AI and electrification, while energy companies remain leveraged to a stable global economy and disciplined supply dynamics. Some international segments remain appealing as well.

At the same time, the recent selloff has created pockets of opportunity among former leaders. Several Magnificent Seven stocks now trade at more compelling valuations, and while high-beta technology names offer significant rebound potential, investors should recognize that these exposures come with elevated volatility. Leading software companies, in particular, have repriced sharply and may warrant renewed attention as the market gains clarity on AI’s long-term winners.

The key mistake investors often make during rotations is assuming they must choose between yesterday’s winners and today’s leaders. In reality, balanced exposure tends to be more effective. Rotations rarely end bull markets, they often extend them by diffusing excess concentration and resetting expectations. For disciplined investors, periods like this are less about prediction and more about positioning.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AppLovin Corporation (APP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (HOOD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.