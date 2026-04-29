For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 29, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Microsoft MSFT.

Will Microsoft's Upcoming Earnings Report Spark a Renewed Rally?

It's been a brutal start to the year for most software giants, including Mag 7 member and tech bellwether Microsoft.

A recent change in tone appears to have put the pulls back in charge ahead of this week's release. Microsoft is set to report its fiscal third-quarter 2026 results on Wednesday after the close, and expectations remain constructive amid the broader market rally.

Analysts are forecasting revenue of approximately $81.4 billion, representing 16.2% year-over-year growth, with EPS of $4.07 (up 17.6%). Estimates have remained steady ahead of the announcement. Investors will be watching closely for commentary on AI monetization, margin trends, and capital allocation as the company continues to scale its most important growth initiatives.

The Zacks Rank for MSFT sits at a #3 (Hold), reflecting balanced expectations along with the company's consistent ability to deliver strong results. Microsoft surpassed the earnings mark in each of the past four quarters, delivering a 9.2% average surprise over that timeframe.

All Eyes on Azure Amid OpenAI Shakeup

The Intelligent Cloud division will be the clear focal point of the report. Analysts expect this segment to deliver revenue of roughly $34.3 billion, reflecting approximately 28% year-over-year growth. Azure and other cloud services are anticipated to grow in the mid-to-high 30% range, with AI workloads continuing to serve as the primary accelerator.

At its core, Azure provides the scalable, secure infrastructure that enterprises need to run AI workloads. This includes access to NVIDIA GPUs, high-performance networking, and massive storage capacity — all delivered with the compliance, security, and hybrid capabilities that large organizations demand. Many enterprises are hesitant to put sensitive data into public clouds, but Azure's hybrid cloud architecture and strong enterprise-grade security features (including Sovereign Cloud offerings) have made it a trusted choice for running production AI systems.

Management has previously highlighted that AI demand is outpacing supply in many areas, and investors will be looking for updates on how Microsoft is balancing capacity expansion with monetization across Azure OpenAI, Copilot, and enterprise offerings. In our view, sustained momentum here would reinforce Microsoft's position as a leader in the enterprise AI transition.

Capital expenditures are expected to remain elevated, with the company likely to guide for continued heavy investment in data center infrastructure, GPUs, and networking. Recent quarters have shown capex running at lofty levels, and analysts are modeling full-year fiscal 2026 spending in the $105–120 billion range. While this level of investment has weighed on near-term free cash flow, it also signals strong confidence in long-term demand. The key question will be whether Microsoft provides more color on when these investments begin to translate into higher returns and margin expansion.

This week's reworking of the OpenAI partnership is also worth watching for any forward commentary. The amended agreement removes Microsoft's exclusive access to OpenAI technology, allowing OpenAI to work with other cloud providers while Microsoft retains its role as the primary cloud partner and a non-exclusive license through 2032.

Importantly, the OpenAI revenue-sharing arrangement has been simplified and capped. While this reduces some exclusivity, it also frees Microsoft to accelerate development of its own models and reduces financial commitments tied to OpenAI milestones.

That said, enterprise AI adoption is still early. Many companies are in the pilot or early deployment phase, and turning AI experiments into scalable, measurable ROI remains a challenge. This is where Azure's strengths in governance, security, and integration become even more valuable.

Bottom Line

As companies move from "trying AI" to "running AI at scale," Azure's combination of infrastructure, developer tools, security, and ecosystem integration positions it extremely well. For investors, this suggests that Azure's strong growth trajectory is likely to continue as more enterprises move AI from the lab into production.

Overall, the upcoming report offers Microsoft an opportunity to reaffirm its leadership in cloud and AI while addressing concerns around spending and returns. With a strong track record, visible backlog in commercial remaining performance obligations, and multiple growth levers beyond traditional software, the setup remains favorable.

Any positive surprises on AI adoption or margin commentary could help shift sentiment following the stock's rough start to the year.

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