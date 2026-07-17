Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Micron, Western Digital, SanDisk and QQQ

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 17, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Micron MU, Western Digital WDC, SanDisk SNDK and Nasdaq 100 Index ETF QQQ.

Survive the Summer Chop: How to Trade Today's Volatility

Tricky Summer Trading Persists

Between the U.S.-Iran war, the spike in oil, and the ebbs and flows of the AI trade, 2026 has been as hard a year to predict as any. First, the Iran war correction occurred. The major indices flushed 10% rapidly before climbing the proverbial "wall of worry" and storming back in a V-shaped fashion. Despite the turmoil and uncertainty, the S&P 500 Index is up double digits year-to-date.

Over the past two months, the S&P 500 and the major indices have digested gains in a seemingly constructive manner.

Tech Momentum Stocks Get Crushed

However, as is often the case, the major market indices do not always tell the full story. In fact, tech momentum stocks just had their worst 17-day unwind since the late 1990s!

Memory stocks, which had been leading the market, such as Micron, Western Digital and SanDisk, are each down 25% or more over the past month.

Market Extremely Choppy

Meanwhile, although it appears that the major indices have simply been digesting strong first-half-of-the-year gains, the market has been volatile, fast-moving, and choppy. Just how volatile has it been? The Nasdaq 100 Index ETF has finished up or down 1% or more in 21 of the past 25 sessions!

Survive the Chop: Live to Trade Another Day

There are market environments where "the fish jumps into your boat," and then there are ones where investors are "picking up pennies in front of a steamroller." The current market is the latter. I often warn clients that the trickiest and most dangerous markets are trendless, choppy markets. In a downtrend, at least an investor can be aware of the trend and get out. However, in a choppy market, amateur investors are often sucked into trades and suffer from "death by a thousand cuts."

Below are three tips for navigating a choppy market:

1. Trade less or don't trade at all: Unlike poker, Wall Street investors are not forced to throw in an ante. Instead, investors can patiently wait for their pitch.

2. Defer to higher time frames: Short-term charts can cause traders to make knee-jerk decisions that rarely end well. Instead, investors should defer to higher time frame charts like the weekly chart to help smooth out the noise and identify the prevailing trend.

3. Wait for a decisive breakout: When the S&P 500 breaks out to new highs, the trading typically becomes smoother as the overhead supply of sellers dries up. If you find yourself getting chopped up, waiting for a breakout could save you headaches.

Remember, when the market speeds up, the best course of action for investors is to slow down.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Western Digital Corporation (WDC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Invesco QQQ (QQQ): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.