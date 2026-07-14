Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Micron, Samsung, DRAM and DISK

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Micron MU, the Roundhill Memory ETF DRAM and ETFs like Tema Memory ETF DISK.

Memory Stocks & ETF DRAM in Bear Market: Time to Buy the Dip?

The AI-driven memory trade has stumbled, with leading memory stocks and ETFs slipping into bear-market territory on July 7, 2026. Shares of Micron, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and the Roundhill Memory ETF have all fallen more than 20% from their recent closing highs, marking a sharp reversal in one of 2026's strongest market themes, as quoted on Yahoo Finance.

The downturn has come despite Samsung reporting record financial results, highlighting investors' growing reluctance to reward even exceptional earnings.

Semiconductor Sell-Off Widens

Semiconductor companies tracked by Yahoo Finance have collectively lost about $1.5 trillion in market value since June 25, based on Tuesday's intraday prices. Micron alone has shed nearly $350 billion in market capitalization during that period, the same article revealed.

Several other major chip companies — including SanDisk, Intel, Applied Materials and Lam Research — have each lost more than $100 billion in market value.

The decline has also broadened across the sector, with at least 25 semiconductor stocks falling more than 20% since June 25. Among the notable decliners are Western Digital, Seagate, Teradyne, ON Semiconductor and GlobalFoundries, the article went on to highlight.

AI Overvaluation: A Concern?

Investor sentiment appears to be shifting. Expectations have become more demanding, and the market is requiring stronger catalysts to justify premium valuations. Returns on AI spend are failing to meet expectations.

Trillions have been invested in the AI theme. Soaring valuations in AI stocks have triggered worries that Wall Street may be inflating another speculative bubble.

Debt-Fed AI Investments

The role of debt is also important in the current AI play. To finance aggressive AI infrastructure spending, tech giants including Nvidia, Oracle, Alphabet and Meta have raised capital through debt and equity offerings in recent months.

Amazon plans to raise at least $25 billion through a bond sale, sources told CNBC’s David Faber. It marks the company’s latest debt raise as it looks to support its massive investments in AI. Amazon's debt sale follows about $64 billion in bond raises earlier this year across the United States, Europe and Canada, after a $15 billion U.S. offering last November.

Ray Dalio, founder of Bridgewater Associates, cautioned that the current AI boom will likely lead to bursting bubbles, reminding us of the historical patterns of technological revolutions and the role of debt, as quoted on StartupHub.ai.

Should You Buy the Dip?

Despite the recent correction, the broader AI memory trade remains well ahead of where it stood earlier this year. Since late March, the group has still posted a median gain of nearly 60% and added close to $5 trillion in market value, per Yahoo Finance.

Record Earnings of Samsung

Samsung's latest results were far from disappointing. The company projected operating profit of about $59 billion and revenues of roughly $113 billion — both record-breaking figures.

SK Hynix Listing Could Be the Next Catalyst

Attention now turned to SK Hynix's U.S. IPO. Its shares jumped about 13% on the first day of trading, as quoted on Yahoo Finance. The stock climbed to $168 after pricing its American depositary receipts (ADRs) at $149 apiece. The company raised approximately $26.5 billion through the offering, making it the largest U.S. IPO ever by a foreign company, according to Bloomberg data, as mentioned on Yahoo Finance.

Memory Shortage Still in Play

The AI-driven memory shortage may still be intact, but the recent sell-off suggests that investors are becoming less willing to overlook rich valuations. Per IDC, server demand continues to grow faster than the supply.

On the demand side, AI infrastructure is mainly responsible for the shortage. GPU servers are expanding at a pace that captures memory capacity before supply can rebalance.

On the supply side, manufacturing discipline is probably causing the crunch as manufacturers seek to avoid a glut and the resulting crash in memory prices. Major memory manufacturers are now letting pricing reflect dearth, per IDC.

The Agentic AI Boom

Agentic AI is growing rapidly and will require complex orchestrations and massive memory retrieval. The Agentic AI Orchestration and Memory Systems market is expected to witness a 35% CAGR during the forecast period (2026-2033), as quoted on Skyquest.com.

ETFs to Play

Against this backdrop, investors can tap the dearth of enough memories in the market and the global AI boom with ETFs like Tema Memory ETF and DRAM. While DISK is a newbie, DRAM is up 33% this year. The fund DRAM has given a flat performance over the past month.

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