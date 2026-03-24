Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Micron, NVIDIA, Broadcom, Dell and SPY

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 24, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Micron MU, NVIDIA NVDA, Broadcom AVGO, Dell DELL and S&P 500 Index ETF SPY.

Geopolitical Thaw: Why This Rally Has Legs

Monday, US stock futures soared after President Donald Trump said he was halting plans to strike Iranian power plants, citing productive talks between the two nations. Below are 3 reasons the market rally is likely to stick:

Nasdaq Down 9 of 10 Weeks: Bullish?

One of the most important reasons to check market stats is that they cut through the market noise, manipulation, and misconceptions. For instance, most investors would presume that when the Nasdaq Composite is down 9 out of 10 weeks (as it is now), stocks are often in a bear market, and lower prices are on the horizon.

However, the market stats show just the opposite, illustrating how Wall Street is the master manipulator. In fact, since 1978, when the Nasdaq Composite is down 9 out of 10 weeks, similar episodes of selling have seen the NASDAQ higher 3 months and 1 year later every time, with an average gain of 32.5% after 1 year.

Earnings Are Still Robust

Despite geopolitical tensions and market volatility, earnings from leading companies remain very robust, especially in AI and AI-adjacent stocks. For instance, last week Micron reported record revenue that jumped 196% year-over-year. The company cited booming AI demand for its high-bandwidth memory (HBM) product and issued very strong Q3 revenue guidance.

Meanwhile, other AI-related companies such as NVIDIA, Broadcom and Dell also handily beat Wall Street expectations and raised forward guidance. In other words, the fundamentals beneath the ugly geopolitical headlines remain robust.

Volume Explodes: Capitulation?

Friday, volume turnover in the S&P 500 Index ETF spiked to its highest levels since November's market bottom. Similar volume spikes have proven to be a sign of capitulation and have marked several market bottoms.

Bottom Line

Ultimately, the stock market thrives on the resolution of uncertainty. With the immediate threat of conflict cooling and technical indicators pointing toward a washout of sellers, the path of least resistance appears to be higher.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

State Street SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY): ETF Research Reports

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.