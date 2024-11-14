Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Meta, Tesla, Nvidia, Riot and UNG

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 14, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Meta Platforms META and Tesla TSLA, Nvidia NVDA, Riot Platforms RIOT and United States Natural Gas Fund ETF UNG.

AI Data Center Energy Needs: Is Natural Gas the Answer?

Data Center Energy Demand is Insatiable

Cash-rich big tech juggernauts such as Meta Platforms and Tesla are investing billions of dollars to build massive data centers to compete in the artificial intelligence (AI) revolution. Thus far, Nvidia has been a main beneficiary of the AI buildout, due to the extreme demand for its best-in-breed but expensive semiconductors. However, like any transformation trend, there are “pick and shovel” plays that will offer ample opportunities.

Data center energy demand is set to soar and grow by triple digits over the next few years (According to the International Energy Agency (IEA)). As if the added AI demand were not enough, crypto miners have been also putting pressure on an already overwhelmed electric grid. Recall that the Electricity Reliability Council of Texas (EROC) was forced to pay bitcoin miner Riot Platforms more than $30 million to limit its electricity use during a heat wave late last year.

Natural Gas vs. Nuclear Energy

The nuclear industry is a clear winner of the AI boom, and there is no reason to think that the bull market will not continue. However, many of the nuclear stocks are trading off deals that will not generate revenue until long into the future and have many questions. Meanwhile, investors have wholly overlooked natural gas as an answer to AI’s energy needs. Below are three reasons natural gas may play a more significant role than most investors expect, including:

· Cost: Though nuclear energy is cheaper than natural gas, the upfront costs are very steep. On the other hand, natural gas energy has low start-up costs and is inexpensive compared to most forms of energy.

· Reputation: While data proves that nuclear power is among the safest forms of energy, many U.S. citizens have a dim view of it because of high-profile nuclear disasters like Fukushima and Chernobyl. In other words, many municipalities may want to avoid having nuclear energy plants in their communities.

· Regulation: Government approval is another hurdle for nuclear to jump. While many politicians are warming up to the idea of nuclear energy, gaining approval is a long and tedious process.

Tepper’s Natural Gas Take

David Tepper, the founder of Appaloosa Management, is a billionaire and one of the most successful investors of our time. Recently, he voiced concerns about nuclear energy’s ability to meet growing energy demands for AI. Because of its widespread availability and its ability to be deployed quickly, Tepper believes it is a more practical and readily available solution for powering data centers.

An Asymmetric Risk/Reward Opportunity

The United States Natural Gas Fund ETF has collapsed from ~$140 to $13.94 today.

If UNG were able to simply revert to the mean, investors would be rewarded handsomely. Meanwhile, production numbers have recently dropped, making for a bullish supply/demand balance.

Bottom Line

The AI boom has generated an insatiable need for data center power. Natural gas is an overlooked way to profit from the AI boom.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free: 5 Stocks to Buy As Infrastructure Spending Soars

Trillions of dollars in Federal funds have been earmarked to repair and upgrade America’s infrastructure. In addition to roads and bridges, this flood of cash will pour into AI data centers, renewable energy sources and more.

In, you’ll discover 5 surprising stocks positioned to profit the most from the spending spree that’s just getting started in this space.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 5 Stocks Set to Double. Click to get this free report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Riot Platforms, Inc. (RIOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

United States Natural Gas ETF (UNG): ETF Research Reports

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.