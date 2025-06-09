Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Meta, Mirion Technologies, Rolls-Royce, Nvidia and Constellation Energy

For Immediate Release

2 Cheap Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Now & Ride AI Growth

Tech titans and the U.S. government—two of the biggest drivers of the economy—are fully backing nuclear energy expansion to help power economic growth and the energy-hungry artificial intelligence revolution while slowly weaning off fossil fuels.

The U.S. government has launched various initiatives to support the revival of nuclear energy, aiming to triple capacity by 2050. More recently, President Trump signed a nuclear energy executive order in late May to help speed up nuclear power expansion and innovation.

The Bull Case for Nuclear Energy's AI-Boosted Growth

Meta's nuclear energy deal with Constellation Energy, announced on June 3, highlights the increasingly interconnected relationship between AI expansion and nuclear energy growth.

The Facebook parent's new 20-year nuclear power deal is part of Meta's wider nuclear energy push as it aims to expand its power-hungry AI efforts while reducing its reliance on fossil fuels.

Microsoft, Amazon, and other AI hyperscalers have all made nuclear energy deals over the past year that support currently viable nuclear power growth and pursue next-generation efforts such as small modular reactors.

Big Tech companies, specifically Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta, are projected to spend a combined $325 billion on AI capital expenditures in 2025 alone. This backdrop is part of the reason why global investment in clean energy technologies and infrastructure is expected to hit $2.5 trillion in 2025.

Nuclear energy investments are a direct bet on a vibrant AI future, and a shifting and growing energy landscape.

The two highly-ranked stocks trading for $20 a share or less that we dive into today provide investors exposure to long-term nuclear energy industry expansion.

Buy This Under-the-Radar $20 Nuclear Stock Now?

Mirion Technologies specializes in radiation safety, science, and medical solutions, focusing on detecting, measuring, analyzing, and monitoring ionizing radiation. Its Nuclear & Safety group provides radiation safety technologies that are critical for operational nuclear facilities, R&D, next-gen nuclear reactors, and beyond.

Micron's nuclear-focused technologies are essential throughout the entire nuclear energy lifecycle. Many of MIR's solutions are also mandatory for customers in highly regulated industries such as nuclear energy.

On top of that, Mirion is committed to expanding its reach in the next generation of nuclear energy by working with small modular reactor developers to "solve essential nuclear measurement, safety and security challenges."

Mirion joined the Nuclear Energy Institute and the American Nuclear Society's Trustees of Nuclear program earlier this year. This means the company will participate in discussions that shape the nuclear industry and its growth.

MIR, which went public via a SPAC in late 2021, has soared 95% in the past year and 150% in the last three. Mirion has surged off the market's April lows, hitting new all-time highs of $19.94 a share on Thursday.

Nuclear power accounted for roughly 40% of its revenue in 2024. Mirion is expected to expand its sales by over 5% in 2025 to $906.5 million, following 8% growth last year and 12% in 2023.

On the earnings front, it is projected to expand its adjusted EPS by 15% in FY25 to $0.47 a share, topping its 21% growth last year. Mirion's upward earnings revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), and all five of the brokerage recommendations Zacks has are "Strong Buys."

Buy Soaring Rolls-Royce Stock and Hold For Huge Upside

Rolls-Royce stock has skyrocketed over 900% in the past three years to crush Nvidia's 640% and Constellation Energy's 340%.

Despite the charge, which includes a 100% run in the past 12 months, the historic engine maker trades 45% below its all-time highs and 25% under its average Zacks price target at $11.99 a share. Rolls-Royce has turned around its struggling business after former oil industry executive Tufan Erginbilgic took over as CEO in January 2023.

The new boss aimed to quadruple Rolls-Royce's profits in five years and complete other key initiatives. On top of its financial goals, Rolls-Royce is utilizing its expertise in nuclear propulsion systems to design cutting-edge small modular nuclear reactors and micro-reactor technology.

RYCEY reported blockbuster 2024 results and boosted its guidance in late February after reaching key initiatives well ahead of schedule. Rolls-Royce grew its operating profit by 55% on 16% higher sales.

It reinstated shareholder dividends and announced a £1bn share buyback. Rolls-Royce also said it's well ahead of its goal of quadrupling profits by the end of 2028.

Rolls-Royce's defense business is set to get a boost from increased British government spending. The firm is also looking to expand its reach into narrowbody aircraft, which represent a far bigger portion of theglobal marketfor civil aircraft by volume.

Rolls-Royce is projected to grow its adjusted earnings by 31% in FY25 and 19% in FY26 on the back of 20% and 8%, respective revenue expansion. RYCEY's upbeat EPS revisions earn it a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). Plus, nine of the 11 brokerage recommendations that Zacks has are "Strong Buys."

RYCEY stock might be a bit overheated in the short run, and it could be due to test its 50-day or 200-day moving averages. But the long-term upside is firmly intact.

