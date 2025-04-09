Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Maximus and RingCentral

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 9, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Maximus MMS and RingCentral RNG.

Buy the Dip in These Highly-Ranked Stocks at 52-Week Lows

Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list, government program operator Maximus and internet software services provider RingCentral are two stocks that have become increasingly intriguing near their 52-week lows.

Both are making an evident case of being in oversold territory as ongoing tariff concerns have ripped markets.

Maximus Buy the Dip Overview

Trading 28% from its 52-week high of $93 a share, Maximus stock recently hit its one-year low of $63. Leading to the steep selloff is the Trump administration’s plans to cut various government programs although Maximus’s diversification should more than keep the company afloat. To that point, Maximus operates government health and human services programs in a variety of countries outside the U.S. including Australia, Canada, and the United Kingdom among others.

After posting an industry-leading 12% EPS growth in the last five years compared to the S&P 500's 8%, Maximus’s bottom line is expected to slightly contract but earnings estimates for fiscal 2025 and FY26 are up over 2% and 5% in the last 60 days respectively.

RingCentral’s "Buy the Dip" Overview

Catering to various communication and collaboration needs for businesses, RingCentral’s stock has been swooped up in the sharp decline among the tech sector and is hovering near a 52-week low of $20 a share compared to a high of $42.

That said, the drop has created an opportunity that is too hard to ignore as RingCentral has generated records in free cash flow which is crucial to navigating a potential economic downturn and supercharging its AI initiatives. Stating its vision is to power every business with an AI-first platform, RingCentral has introduced an AI Receptionist or AIR, which is incorporated to act like a digital employee that will enable its customers to do more with less.

RingCentral’s native contact center AI product, RingCX, has also been a strong catalyst to the company’s expansion by enhancing customer satisfaction and streamlining customer support operations. Notably, RingCentral’s total sales are expected to increase 5% this year and are projected to expand another 6% in FY26 to $2.68 billion. More impressive, FY25 & FY26 EPS is forecasted to spike over 12%.

Attractive Valuations

Following their extended pullbacks, Maximus stock is trading at 11X forward earnings with RingCentral at 5.3X. Trading at a significant discount to the benchmark S&P 500’s 19.2X forward earnings multiple, it’s also noteworthy that MMS and RNG trade well under the optimum level of less than 2X sales.

Bottom Line

Although tariff concerns have rippled markets, Maximus and RingCentral stock could end up being two of the best buy-the-dip prospects. At their current levels, they appear to be in oversold territory with now looking like an ideal time to invest and start building positions for what should be a sharp rebound for MMS and RNG shares at some point.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Maximus, Inc. (MMS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Ringcentral, Inc. (RNG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.