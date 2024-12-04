Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Marvell Technology, Lululemon, Block, Amazon and Tesla

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 4, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Marvell Technology MRVL, Lululemon LULU, Block SQ, Amazon AMZN and Tesla TSLA.

Historical Odds Favor Year-End Rally: Stocks to Watch

Once again, stocks finished the month of November on a strong note.

Despite a shortened trading week, the Thanksgiving holiday ended with some fireworks as all three major US indexes closed in positive territory. The S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average delivered weekly gains in excess of 1%, capping a robust month and finishing at fresh record highs.

Last Friday’s rally marked the best post-Thanksgiving move for the S&P 500 since 2012. The Nasdaq posted a similar weekly advance but remains just below its own all-time high.

On the month, the S&P 500 climbed 5.73%, while the Nasdaq rose an impressive 6.21%. But it’s the Dow that’s been outperforming, as the major industrial average soared 7.54% in November. Even better, the Russell 2000 surged 10.8% as small-caps respond favorably to the idea of deregulation under a second Trump administration.

We’re seeing clear signs of sector rotation. Certain pockets of the market are returning to the forefront (namely financials and industrials), while others have taken a backseat. Tech stocks have undoubtedly led this bull market since its start more than two years ago, but they’ve been mainly lagging in this new post-election era, in part due to weakness in semiconductor stocks.

While the third-quarter earnings season has wound down, market participants will still receive a number of big-time reports this week including the likes of Marvell Technology and Lululemon, to name a few.

Seasonality Supports More Gains in December

Stocks have climbed higher 9 out of the past 10 times in December during election years. Needless to say, those are pretty good odds.

Since 1950, the month of December ranks third-best for the Dow and S&P 500, averaging gains of 1.6% and 1.5%, respectively. It’s the third-best month as well for the Nasdaq (since 1971) and second-best for the Russell 2000 (since 1979).

We rarely see big declines in the Christmas-themed month; the last large monthly loss was in 2018, which was the worst December performance for the Dow since 1931.

When markets have experienced fantastic gains leading up to December (as was the case this year), stocks usually consolidate in the first half of the month. This is mainly due to profit-taking and the implementation of tax harvesting strategies by institutions.

On a brighter note, no other month is likely to be positive in election years, with the S&P 500 higher more than 83% of the time since 1950. And with substantial gains heading into December, a year-end rally is quite possible. The past 10 instances in which the S&P 500 was up at least 20% going into December, the final month of the year was up 9/10 times with an average gain of 2.4%:

Data Indicative of Resilient Economy

American consumers continue to pull out their wallets. Black Friday sales grew at a quicker pace in the US this year; retail sales rose 3.4% according to Mastercard SpendingPulse, outpacing last year’s figure. Online sales surged 14.6% as e-commerce growth dominates shopping trends. The trend resumed on Cyber Monday, when Americans spent $13.3 billion online – a 7.3% jump relative to the same day in 2023.

Meanwhile, the underlying inflation trend has stalled a bit but remains on a downward trajectory. Last week, we learned that the minutes from the Fed’s November meeting showed officials preferred a gradual pace of interest rate cuts and will remain dependent on incoming data.

“Participants anticipated that if the data came in about as expected, with inflation continuing to move down sustainably to 2% and the economy remaining near maximum employment, it would likely be appropriate to move gradually toward a more neutral stance of policy over time,” the minutes read.

Markets are pricing in a roughly 80% chance of a 25-basis point cut at the upcoming meeting.

The core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) index, which strips out volatile food and energy components, rose 0.3% in October from the prior month, in line with expectations. On an annual basis, core prices rose 2.8%, also meeting estimates.

In terms of economic growth, the second estimate of third-quarter GDP was unchanged, showing the US economy grew at an annualized pace of 2.8% during the period.

And the jobs market has held up well despite some signs of cooling. The number of Americans filing for first-time unemployment benefits moved lower to 213,000 for the week ending November 23rd, down from 215k during the prior week. We’ll get the November employment report on Friday, which is expected to show the US economy added 214,000 jobs last month.

Stocks to Watch in December

Payment service provider Block saw its shares hit a 52-week high on Monday following the heavy shopping weekend. Sellers using Block’s suite of products broke records with 144 million global consumer transactions, a 17% improvement versus last year. Block stock, a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), has been underperforming this year with an 18.5% return.

Cloud computing and retail giant Amazon held its Black Friday and Cyber Monday holiday shopping event from November 21st through December 2nd, and it turned out to be the largest in the company’s history. The event witnessed record sales along with the highest number of items sold. Devices such as the Amazon Echo and Fire TV were two of the best-selling products. Amazon stock is a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) and has been outperforming the market, up nearly 40% this year.

Electric vehicle maker Tesla saw its stock decline on Tuesday after a Delaware judge blocked CEO Elon Musk’s massive compensation package for the second time this year. Tesla is likely to file an appeal based on the fact that the package was approved by shareholders by an overwhelming majority. Tesla stock is a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and broke out in November. Shares are up better than 40% year-to-date.

Bottom Line

The S&P 500 is up more than 25% this year through November. If we finish in this territory, it would be the first time since 1998-99 that the benchmark index rose 20% or more in consecutive years.

With many stocks somewhat extended here, it simply doesn’t make much sense to get too aggressive into the end of the year. As discussed, the beginning of the month can be a bit of a lull, particularly when we’ve had a strong year.

But things then tend to pick up in the latter half of the month. And from a historical perspective, prospects of a year-end rally appear enticing. Make sure you’re taking advantage of all that Zacks has to offer as markets look to close out a banner 2024 on a positive note.

