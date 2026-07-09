Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Marvell Technology, Amazon, Alphabet and NVIDIA

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 9, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Marvell Technology MRVL, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL and NVIDIA NVDA.

Marvell: The Next Trillion-Dollar AI Stock

What Does Marvell Do?

Marvell Technology is a leading AI infrastructure company that powers the backend of AI data centers. To train AI models, thousands of GPUs are grouped together. Moving data between these GPUs is critical. Marvell provides the connectivity and optics solutions to ensure that massive amounts of data can fly through fiber optic cables at blistering speeds.

Additionally, Marvell provides custom-designed chips for hyperscalers like Amazon and Alphabet. The custom-designed chips are tailored specifically to the big cloud provider’s data centers, helping them to save on power costs.

Marvell: An AI Beneficiary

AI has been the fastest and most predictable growth industry on Wall Street. Marvell is already delivering record earnings numbers, but Wall Street analysts see the growth only just beginning. Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that MRVL will achieve top-and-bottom-line growth of 40% or more through 2028.

The Next Trillion Dollar Company

A few months ago, Marvell CEO Matt Murphy gave the keynote speech at the Computex tech trade show in Taipei. Prior to Murphy’s speech, NVIDIA’s iconic CEO explained why Marvell will be the next trillion-dollar company:

“When you take a computing problem, and you disaggregate it into a lot of parts, and you distribute across the data center, what’s necessary is connectivity. That’s the reason why Matt’s doing so well. That’s the reason Marvell is so essential. That’s why you’re going to be the next trillion-dollar company.”

Because Jensen Huang is CEO of the most important AI company and has visibility into the industry that no one else has, he’s worth listening to. Meanwhile, Marvell and NVIDIA recently expanded their relationship which should help to shorten adoption cycles, and broaden Marvell’s addressable opportunities across AI infrastructure builds.

MRVL Follow the Trend

“The trend is your friend until the end when it bends.”~ Ed Seykota

Marvell has been one of the best-performing stocks over the past year, gaining 163% versus the S&P 500’s 20%.

One of the best ways for intermediate investors to gauge the trend is to follow the 10-week moving average. MRVL shares are retreating to the 10-week moving average for the first time since March. The first retreat to the 10-week moving average after a major breakout offers an extremely favorable reward-to-risk zone.

Bottom Line

While NVIDIA supplies the AI brains, Marvell builds the nervous system. Regardless of who wins the AI software or hardware wars, the entire AI ecosystem fundamentally requires Marvell’s specialized connectivity and custom architecture to function.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Marvell Technology, Inc. (MRVL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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