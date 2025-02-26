Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: KT, Patria Investments, Nu Skin Enterprises and e.l.f. Beauty

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 26, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights KT Corp. KT, Patria Investments Ltd. PAX, Nu Skin Enterprises NUS and e.l.f. Beauty ELF.

Don't Overlook These Top Dividend Stocks Under $20

Investors are often looking for stocks that appear to be cheap not only in terms of their price tag but in regards to valuation as well.

Even better, is when these affordable stocks offer generous dividends. That said, here are three top-rated Zacks stocks that fit this scenario.

KT Corporation - KT

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

As one of the largest telecom companies in South Korea, KT Corp.'s stock has risen over +20% in the last year and is near its 52-week high of $18 a share.

Providing mobile, fixed-line, and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) services, KT Corporation’s stock still trades at just 6.5X forward earnings. KT Corporation’s EPS is expected to dip to $0.73 as it rounds out fiscal 2024 but is projected to rebound and soar over 270% in FY25 to $2.71 per share.

Posting EPS of $1.55 in FY23, KT Corporation’s 3.37% annual dividend yield has kept investors engaged with the company scheduled to report its Q4 results on Thursday, February 27.

Patria Investments Limited - PAX

Zacks Rank #2 (Buy)

Patria Investments Ltd. is another American Depository Receipt (ADR) that may be worth a spot in the portfolio with a very appealing 5.01% annual dividend. Headquartered in the Cayman Islands, Patria operates as a private markets investment firm with its exposure principally in Latin America. Exposure to emerging or developing markets can be very lucrative with Patria offering asset management services that focus on private equity funds, infrastructure development, co-investment funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds.

Trading around $11, and near its 52-week lows, PAX is starting to look like a buy-the-dip target at 8.4X forward earnings. To that point, Patria is expected to post steady EPS growth with annual earnings projected to rise 14% this year and forecasted to increase another 3% in FY26 to $1.47 a share. Furthermore, Patria recently crushed its Q4 EPS expectations by 57% earlier in the month with earnings at $0.58 a share compared to estimates of $0.37.

Patria typically aims to distribute its dividend quarterly, announcing its latest payout will be on March 17 to shareholders on record by February 25. Plus, Patria has increased its dividend seven times in the last five years and its 48% payout ratio suggests room for more hikes in the future.

Nu Skin Enterprises - NUS

Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy)

Rounding out the list is Nu Skin Enterprises, which distributes a wide range of premium cosmetics, beauty, personal care, and wellness products. Based in Utah, Nu Skin Enterprises has operations in over 50 markets worldwide with its offerings also including nutritional and weight management products.

Trading under $10, it's very tempting to buy NUS at a 7.2X forward earnings multiple with 25% EPS growth in the forecast for FY25. It's also noteworthy that Nu Skin blasted its fourth-quarter earnings expectations by 73% a few weeks ago with Q4 EPS at $0.38 compared to estimates of $0.22.

Starting to stand out among the consumer staples sector, Nu Skin Enterprises stock has a 3.14% annual dividend, while many of its Zacks Cosmetics Industry peers don’t offer a payout including e.l.f. Beauty.

Bottom Line

These top-rated stocks could outperform the broader market in the near future as in addition to their buy ratings they have an overall “A” VGM Zacks Style Scores grade for the combination of Value, Growth, and Momentum. However, amid recent market volatility, a pullback could provide an even more appealing opportunity, especially considering their affordability and juicy dividends.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is among the most innovative financial firms. With a fast-growing customer base (already 50+ million) and a diverse set of cutting edge solutions, this stock is poised for big gains. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

KT Corporation (KT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Patria Investments Limited (PAX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.