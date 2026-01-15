Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Kinross Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines and Royal Gold

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – January 15, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Kinross Gold KGC, Agnico Eagle Mines AEM and Royal Gold RGLD.

Why Gold Mining Stocks May Still Have Room to Run

After climbing nearly 70% in 2025 and starting this year on strong footing, it may seem unreasonable to expect gold and gold mining stocks to deliver another year of outsized performance. Yet the evidence continues to point in that direction. While periodic pullbacks are inevitable, the primary forces driving gold's advance remain firmly in place.

Importantly, this rally is not being fueled by speculative excess or short-term momentum chasing. Instead, it reflects a series of structural shifts in global markets that have created a durable bid for gold. Central banks have returned as meaningful buyers, institutional investors are rebuilding positions after years of underallocation, and rising geopolitical risk, alongside persistent monetary and fiscal concerns has reinforced gold's role as a strategic asset.

One of the most notable features of this cycle has been the shallow nature of gold's corrections. Each pullback has been met with aggressive buying, limiting downside and allowing the broader uptrend to reassert itself quickly. Even seasoned bulls have been surprised by how brief these pauses have been following such sustained gains.

And even if the gold bull market were to pause, select gold mining stocks continue to offer compelling standalone opportunity. Kinross Gold, Agnico Eagle Mines and Royal Gold stand out as some of the strongest names in the space. All carry top Zacks Ranks, trade at reasonable valuations, and combine solid growth outlooks with powerful price momentum.

Gold Miner Stocks Offer Leverage to a Constructive Gold Backdrop

Gold mining stocks tend to amplify moves in the underlying metal, and that leverage is becoming increasingly attractive as gold prices remain elevated. With costs largely fixed in the near term, incremental gains in gold prices flow disproportionately to miners' cash flow and earnings. This dynamic is particularly powerful in an environment where gold prices are holding firm rather than surging and collapsing in speculative cycles.

Another important tailwind is balance sheet discipline. Unlike past cycles, many of today's leading miners have prioritized capital returns, debt reduction, and operational efficiency. That shift has reduced downside risk while preserving upside torque. As a result, gold mining stocks are not acting like purely cyclical trades but increasingly resemble durable growth equities with embedded optionality to higher gold prices.

Against this backdrop, valuation remains reasonable. Despite strong price performance, many miners continue to trade at earnings multiples that do not fully reflect their long-term growth profiles. That disconnect creates an attractive setup for investors seeking both momentum and fundamental support.

Kinross and Agnico Eagle Shares: Growth at a Reasonable Price

Kinross Gold stands out as one of the most compelling risk-reward opportunities in the sector. The company is projected to grow earnings at an annual rate of 36.5% over the next three to five years, yet trades at just 14.5x forward earnings. That combination of high growth and a modest multiple is reflected in its PEG ratio below 1, a hallmark of undervaluation on a growth-adjusted basis.

Operationally, Kinross has benefited from improved asset quality and disciplined capital allocation, which has translated into expanding margins and rising free cash flow. With a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), the stock continues to see upward revisions to earnings estimates, a key driver of outperformance within the Zacks framework.

Agnico Eagle Mines offers a slightly different profile, pairing strong growth with premium asset quality. Earnings are expected to grow 33.6% annually over the next three to five years, supported by a portfolio of long-life, low-cost mines located primarily in politically stable regions. While its forward earnings multiple of 20.2x is higher than Kinross, it remains reasonable given the company's consistency, balance sheet strength, and track record of execution. Like Kinross, Agnico's PEG ratio below 1 suggests a valuation that is cheap when discounted by growth.

Royal Gold: High-Quality Stock Exposure with a Different Risk Profile

Royal Gold provides investors with exposure to gold through a royalty and streaming model rather than direct mining operations. This structure offers several advantages, including lower operating risk, higher margins, and more predictable cash flows. As a result, Royal Gold often commands a valuation premium, reflected in its forward earnings multiple of 23.4x.

That premium appears justified when viewed alongside the company's projected 30.9% earnings growth rate and its capital-light business model. Royal Gold benefits from rising gold prices without bearing the full cost inflation and operational risks faced by traditional miners. The stock's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) underscores improving earnings expectations, while its PEG ratio below 1 suggests that even this higher-quality name remains attractively valued relative to its growth.

Should Investors Buy Shares in KGC, AEM and RGLD?

With gold prices supported by structural forces and investor demand showing few signs of fatigue, gold mining stocks remain well positioned. Kinross, Agnico Eagle, and Royal Gold each offer a different way to participate in the trend, combining strong earnings growth, reasonable valuations, and favorable Zacks Ranks. For investors seeking exposure to gold with the potential for outsized equity returns, this group continues to stand out.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Royal Gold, Inc. (RGLD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.