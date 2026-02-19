Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Kaiser Aluminum, Forum Energy and Fresnillo

For Immediate Release

Market leadership has broadened meaningfully in recent months. While mega-cap technology and the AI infrastructure trade still dominate headlines, a quieter rotation has been unfolding beneath the surface. Capital is increasingly flowing into cyclical industrial, materials, and energy-adjacent businesses with improving earnings outlooks, strong price momentum, and far less crowded positioning.

This environment tends to reward investors willing to look beyond the obvious names. When earnings revisions are moving higher and price trends confirm the improving outlook, the Zacks Rank remains one of the most effective tools for identifying stocks positioned to outperform.

Using a momentum screen focused on Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) names, three companies stand out right now: Kaiser Aluminum , Forum Energy Technologies and Fresnillo.

Kaiser Aluminum: Aerospace Recovery and Industrial Demand Lift Stock

Kaiser Aluminum operates squarely at the intersection of aerospace, industrial manufacturing, and specialty materials, all areas that continue to benefit from multi-year capital spending cycles and shifting geopolitical priorities.

The aerospace segment remains a particularly important driver. Aircraft production backlogs remain historically elevated, supporting sustained demand for high-performance aluminum products used across commercial platforms. At the same time, broader industrial production has turned materially higher over the last year, with the January output measuring the highest in more than three years.

From an earnings perspective, the key story is improving forward expectations. Analyst revisions have moved higher as margins normalize and shipment trends strengthen, helping push the stock into the Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy) rating. Current quarter estimates have jumped by more than 15% and next year’s earnings by 9.3% in just the last week,

Technically, shares are confirming the improving fundamentals, with price momentum pushing steadily higher as the stock approaches new record highs. When earnings revisions, industry demand recovery, and price strength begin aligning, the setup often becomes attractive for investors seeking exposure to early-cycle industrial leadership.

Forum Energy Technologies: Shares Gain Along Global Energy Spending

Forum Energy Technologies represents a more direct play on the global energy investment cycle. The company provides equipment and technology used across oil, gas, and energy infrastructure markets, segments that continue to see elevated capital spending as producers prioritize production stability, efficiency, and long-term supply security. More broadly, the energy sector has been the strongest in the market since the start of the new year, outperforming the broad market indexes by a considerable margin.

Unlike the short-cycle shale boom years, the current environment has been characterized by more disciplined production growth combined with sustained infrastructure investment. That dynamic tends to favor service and equipment providers with diversified exposure across drilling, completion, and production systems.

The earnings outlook reflects that improving backdrop. Forward estimates have strengthened as order activity improves and operating leverage begins to materialize, supporting the stock’s top Zacks Rank.

Momentum has also been notable. Energy industry suppliers often experience powerful multi-month advances once earnings revisions turn positive, as investors reposition toward companies benefiting from sustained commodity investment rather than short-term price spikes.

Fresnillo: Precious Metals Strength Supporting the Stock

Fresnillo is one of the world’s largest primary silver producers and a major gold miner, giving the company direct leverage to the continued strength in precious metals markets. With gold prices consolidating below recent highs and silver benefiting from both safe-haven demand and industrial usage tied to electrification and solar investment, the operating backdrop has become increasingly supportive for large-scale, low-cost producers.

For Fresnillo, the improving commodity environment is translating directly into stronger earnings expectations. Analyst estimates have moved higher as realized pricing improves and production trends stabilize, helping drive the stock into the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.

Operational scale also matters in the current environment. Larger producers like Fresnillo tend to benefit disproportionately when metals prices rise because fixed costs are already embedded in their production base, allowing incremental revenue gains to flow through to margins more efficiently.

From a portfolio standpoint, the stock also provides exposure to an area of the market that historically performs well during periods of macro uncertainty, currency volatility, or renewed investor interest in real assets. The technical outlook on the stock is also compelling. After a sharp correction in the precious metals market, prices have been consolidating, finding a clear level of support. Investors interested in gaining exposure to the bull market in metals should watch for a breakout to confirm the potential start of the next leg higher.

Should Investors Buy Shares in FNLPF, FET and KALU?

Market leadership continues to broaden beyond the narrow group of mega-cap technology names that dominated the earlier phase of the rally. As earnings revisions improve across industrials, energy-linked suppliers, and real-asset producers, investors are increasingly finding opportunities in areas tied to physical infrastructure, commodity demand, and global production cycles.

Kaiser Aluminum, Forum Energy Technologies, and Fresnillo each represent a different expression of that shift, from aerospace and specialty materials recovery to sustained global energy investment, to continued strength in precious metals supporting large-scale mining producers.

With all three currently carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) driven by improving earnings outlooks and constructive price trends, they highlight how some of the strongest momentum opportunities today may sit outside the market’s most crowded trades.

