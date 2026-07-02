Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: JPMorgan, Sandisk, Micron Technology, Nvidia, Broadcom, AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor, Arista Networks, Meta Platforms and Microsoft

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 2, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights JPMorgan JPM, Sandisk Corp. SNDK, Micron Technology MU, Nvidia NVDA, Broadcom AVGO, Advanced Micro Devices AMD, Taiwan Semiconductor TSM, Arista Networks ANET, Meta Platforms META and Microsoft MSFT.

Stocks Surged in Q2, but Is the Market Getting Too Expensive?

The second quarter of 2026 will likely be remembered as one of the strongest periods for U.S. equities in recent memory.

Despite ongoing concerns surrounding inflation, interest rates, and geopolitical uncertainty, investors continued to pour money into stocks as corporate earnings exceeded expectations and enthusiasm surrounding artificial intelligence remained a dominant market theme.

The result was another impressive rally for the benchmark S&P 500, which spiked 15% during Q2, with technology and semiconductor companies once again leading the charge.

However, while the market's momentum has been undeniable, valuation metrics are flashing caution signs that investors shouldn't ignore.

Strong Earnings Have Fueled the Rally

One of the biggest reasons behind the market's exceptional performance has been earnings growth.

During the first quarter of 2026, aggregate S&P 500 earnings increased by more than 25% year-over-year, marking one of the strongest earnings seasons since the post-pandemic recovery. More importantly, analysts expect that momentum to continue.

Current projections suggest that Q2 earnings growth for the S&P 500 will approach nearly 24% YoY, reflecting broad-based strength across technology, communications, industrials, financials, and select consumer industries.

Investors will get their first major look at Q2 corporate performance on July 14, when JPMorgan and several other banking giants report earnings.

Unlike some previous market rallies that relied primarily on expanding valuations, much of 2026's advance has been supported by rapidly improving corporate profitability.

Companies have benefited from:

Continued enterprise AI spending

Strong cloud infrastructure investment

Improving productivity through automation

Stable consumer demand

Expanding operating margins

As earnings continue climbing, investors have largely been willing to look past concerns surrounding higher interest rates.

AI Continues to Dominate Market Leadership

Artificial intelligence remains the defining investment theme of 2026.

While GPU manufacturers continue to receive much of the attention, several companies supporting the broader AI infrastructure ecosystem have become major market leaders.

Among the biggest beneficiaries have been Sandisk Corp. and Micron Technology.

To that point, high-bandwidth memory (HBM), enterprise SSDs, and advanced storage solutions have become critical components of AI servers, driving robust demand for memory manufacturers.

As hyperscale cloud providers race to build next-generation AI data centers, memory suppliers like Sandisk and Micron have experienced accelerating revenue growth and improving pricing dynamics.

Other companies helping power earnings growth higher include:

Nvidia, which continues to dominate AI accelerator chips.

Broadco, benefiting from custom AI networking and infrastructure silicon.

Advanced Micro Device, whose AI accelerators continue gaining traction in enterprise deployments.

Taiwan Semiconducto, the world's leading advanced chip foundry.

Arista Networks, supplying the high-speed networking equipment required for AI clusters.

Meta Platforms and Microsoft, both investing aggressively in AI infrastructure while monetizing AI capabilities across their software ecosystems.

The leadership has remained relatively concentrated, but earnings growth has broadened enough that more sectors are beginning to participate in the rally than was the case throughout much of 2024 and 2025.

Investors Are Paying Up for Growth

While earnings have improved significantly, valuations have expanded alongside them.

Investors appear willing to pay premium prices for companies positioned to benefit from long-term AI adoption, creating one of the most expensive U.S. equity markets in history, according to several valuation measures.

Perhaps the most closely watched is the Shiller CAPE Ratio.

At approximately 41x, the CAPE Ratio currently sits near levels that historically have preceded periods of below-average long-term returns.

That said, elevated valuations do not predict when markets will decline. Bull markets can remain expensive for extended periods, especially when earnings continue accelerating. However, history suggests that higher starting valuations generally reduce future expected returns and increase vulnerability to corrections if investor sentiment changes.

What Is the Shiller CAPE Ratio?

The Cyclically Adjusted Price-to-Earnings (CAPE) Ratio, often called the Shiller CAPE, was developed by Nobel Prize-winning economist Robert Shiller.

Unlike the traditional price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio, which compares stock prices to the most recent year's earnings, the CAPE Ratio compares current prices to the average inflation-adjusted earnings from the previous ten years.

Using a decade of earnings helps smooth out business cycles and provides a longer-term measure of market valuation.

Cape Ratio History:

Long-term historical average: approximately 17–18x

Dot-com bubble peak (2000): approximately 44x

Financial Crisis period (2008-09): below 15x

Current reading (July 2026): approximately 41x

A CAPE Ratio above 40 places today's market among the most expensive valuation environments ever recorded.

While that doesn't necessarily mean a market decline is imminent, it does suggest investors should temper long-term return expectations and remain mindful of increased downside risk should earnings disappoint or economic conditions deteriorate.

The chart below illustrates the long-term history of the S&P 500 Shiller CAPE Ratio and highlights the current reading at 41x, one of the highest levels on record.

Bottom Line: Looking Ahead

The market enters the second half of 2026 with strong momentum, supported by accelerating earnings growth, continued AI investment, and resilient corporate fundamentals. If Q2 S&P 500 earnings meet expectations of roughly 24% YoY growth, investors will have additional justification for many of today's elevated stock prices.

Still, history reminds us that even the strongest bull markets eventually encounter periods of volatility.

With the Shiller CAPE Ratio at 41x, valuations leave little room for disappointment. Any slowdown in earnings growth, weaker-than-expected AI spending, or unexpected macroeconomic shock could trigger a meaningful pullback.

For long-term investors, the message is not to abandon equities, but to recognize that while fundamentals remain strong, risk has risen alongside prices. Markets can continue climbing for months or even years from elevated valuation levels, but maintaining diversification, managing expectations, and preparing for increased volatility may prove just as important as participating in one of the strongest market rallies in recent years.

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JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (AMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Sandisk Corporation (SNDK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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