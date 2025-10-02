Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: JPMorgan, Coinbase, Circle Group, iShares Bitcoin ETF and iShares Ethereum Trust

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 2, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights JPMorgan JPM, Coinbase COIN, Circle Group CRCL, iShares Bitcoin ETF IBIT and iShares Ethereum Trust ETHA.

The "Uptober Effect": History Says Bitcoin About to Heat Up

October is Bitcoin’s Best Performance Month

Since its debut in May 2010, Bitcoin has been the best-performing asset class – by far. In fact, Bitcoin is estimated to have gained a mind-boggling 11 billion percent from its earliest tracked price of approximately $0.00099. However, throughout the past decade and a half of Bitcoin’s history, there have been several devastating drawdowns of 80% or more. In other words, Bitcoin’s meteoric price rise has not been easy to hold in hindsight. Returns have been anything but steady, instead come in bunches with dramatic volatility in between.

While market timing can be challenging, Bitcoin tends to perform better in some seasons and worse in others. As we approach a new month, it’s worth noting Bitcoin’s robust track record during the month of October and into the fall season. Since its debut in 2010, Bitcoin has been green in October ~73% of the time. Meanwhile, returns have been robust, averaging 29.23%.

Meanwhile, November is also a strong month historically for Bitcoin. While Bitcoin tends to be less volatile in October than November, November’s average returns are a robust 37.64%. Seasonally speaking, the current time is the optimal moment to buy Bitcoin from a seasonal perspective.

Crypto Will Benefit from Government Tailwinds

During President Donald Trump’s first term, he was fairly neutral on Bitcoin and the crypto industry. However, after The Trump Organization was allegedly ‘debanked’ by mainstream banks like JPMorgan, President Trump warmed up to the crypto industry, seeing it as a means of keeping overreaching bans in check. In Trump’s current administration, crypto transformed into a priority. Thus far in his second term, President Trump has appointed a ‘Crypto Czar,’ fired anti-crypto Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Gary Gensler, and passed two pro-crypto bills (the CLARITY Act & the GENIUS Act).

For crypto companies like Coinbase, regulatory clarity is a big deal. However, the Trump Administration is striving to do more with crypto than provide clear regulations. US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent views stablecoins like Circle Group’s USDC as a means of maintaining dollar supremacy, financing the US debt, and increasing demand for US treasuries.

Meanwhile, though controversial, Trump and his family have ‘skin in the game’ with three new crypto-related ventures. Whether you believe such businesses are ethical or not, they ensure that Trump has more than enough motivation to ensure that the crypto industry continues to flourish.

Interest Rate Cuts Benefit Bitcoin

At the last FOMC meeting, Fed Chair Jerome Powell finally cut interest rates by 25 basis points after a long period of pause. Interest rate cuts are often a bullish catalyst for crypto assets and proxies such as the iShares Bitcoin ETF and the iShares Ethereum Trust because lower benchmark rates make borrowing cheaper, leading to increased liquidity into risk-on assets. Additionally, lower interest rates can lead to a weaker dollar, making Bitcoin (a hedge against currency debasement) more attractive.

Bitcoin Technical View

Bitcoin has been rangebound since late July. However, on Tuesday, Bitcoin attempted to retake its intermediate-term 50-day moving average. Should the IBIT ETF break out of the current range, the Fibonacci extensions suggest a minimum price target of ~$75.

Bottom Line

The stage is set for a significant move higher in Bitcoin. Between the robust historical performance of October and November, the new regulatory clarity and backing from the Trump Administration, and the stimulative effect of interest rate cuts, Bitcoin is full of bullish tailwinds.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Free Report: Profiting from the 2nd Wave of AI Explosion

The next phase of the AI explosion is poised to create significant wealth for investors, especially those who get in early. It will add literally trillion of dollars to the economy and revolutionize nearly every part of our lives.

Investors who bought shares like Nvidia at the right time have had a shot at huge gains.

But the rocket ride in the "first wave" of AI stocks may soon come to an end. The sharp upward trajectory of these stocks will begin to level off, leaving exponential growth to a new wave of cutting-edge companies.

Zacks' AI Boom 2.0: The Second Wave report reveals 4 under-the-radar companies that may soon be shining stars of AI’s next leap forward.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.