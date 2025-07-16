Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: JPMorgan Chase and Nvidia

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 16, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights JPMorgan Chase JPM and Nvidia NVDA.

Markets Reach Record Highs, Banks Report Earnings: Stocks to Watch

Stocks crept higher to kick off an eventful week, with the Nasdaq notching a record closing high ahead of the official start of the second-quarter earnings season.

Over the weekend, President Trump upped the ante in regards to his tariff agenda, promising 30% duties on Mexico and the European Union. Officials from both countries are pushing to make a deal before the August 1st deadline.

Adding to the headlines yesterday, Trump ramped up tensions with Russia over the war in Ukraine, threatening to impose "secondary" tariffs of up to 100% if a deal is not struck soon.

Markets seemed to shrug off the latest tariff flareups, looking past any uncertainty as the Q2 earnings season gets underway. Almost 100 companies are on deck to report results this week, including 38 S&P 500 members.

Several big banks reported this morning before the open, with the majority of the pack outpacing estimates. A mainly in-line CPI inflation report added to the bullish sentiment.

It'll be interesting to see how stocks react to earnings. Looking at the second quarter as a whole, S&P 500 companies are expected to witness 4.7% earnings growth on 4% higher revenues. These figures represent a significant deceleration from the growth trend of recent quarters.

Recapping the First Half of the Year

It's an exciting time in the stock market right now with the major U.S. indexes eclipsing their former all-time highs. As we make our way deeper into the third quarter, let's take a step back and try to determine what may lie ahead for the rest of 2025 and beyond.

It was certainly a first half to remember. The see-saw action translated to one of the most volatile first halves in recent memory. President Trump's trade war sent shockwaves throughout the financial markets, resulting in a nasty correction earlier in the year as investors priced in potential trade outcomes.

By April, market performance began to turn the corner, improving rapidly as investors gained more clarity amid signs of trade-talk progress. The V-shaped, relentless move morphed into a lockout rally that left nonbelievers in the dust. And because many investors missed out on big gains, they will continue to snap up shares on weakness, which should help lift stocks even further.

The S&P 500 just delivered one of the greatest three-month rallies in history, advancing more than 25% off the April lows. The current version of the blue-chip index has only accomplished this feat five other times since its inception in 1957.

In the twelve months following each of these instances, the S&P 500 delivered double-digit gains each time. As the saying goes, strength begets strength.

Still, the doubters and naysayers remain prevalent. This is certainly one of the most hated market rallies since the surge in stocks following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are always reasons that critics can point to as to why stocks can't continue higher, but as we know, stocks climb a wall of worry.

Stocks to Watch

Megabank JPMorgan Chase led a slew of banks reporting quarterly earnings Tuesday morning. The banking giant reported Q2 earnings of $4.96 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.51/share by 9.98%. The bottom line improved 12.7% versus the year-ago period. Revenues for the second quarter of $44.91 billion also topped estimates.

JPM stock, a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), ticked down slightly but remains in a strong uptrend and near 52-week highs.

Outside of financials, leading chipmaker Nvidia saw its stock pop about 4% in the early going after the company stated it is filing applications with the U.S. government to resume sales of its previously restricted H20 GPUs to China.

"The U.S. government has assured Nvidia that licenses will be granted, and Nvidia hopes to start deliveries soon," the company said in a prepared statement.

Nvidia will be one of the last companies to report quarterly results this season in late August. The stock has broken out to all-time highs and is resuming its former momentum:

Bottom Line

Positive earnings results out of the gate bode well for the remainder of the season. A tame inflation trend in the face of President Trump's tariffs adds to the bullish case.

Historical statistics also point to more general market strength over the next twelve months. Make sure you're taking advantage of all that we offer here at Zacks.

Disclosure: JPM is a long-term holding in the Zacks Income Investor portfolio. NVDA is a core holding in the Zacks Headline Trader portfolio.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Only $1 to See All Zacks' Buys and Sells

We're not kidding.

Several years ago, we shocked our members by offering them 30-day access to all our picks for the total sum of only $1. No obligation to spend another cent. Thousands have taken advantage of this opportunity.

Thousands did not - they thought there must be a catch. Yes, we do have a reason. We want you to get acquainted with our portfolio services like Surprise Trader, Stocks Under $10, Technology Innovators, and more, that closed 256 positions with double- and triple-digit gains in 2024 alone.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.