Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: The J.M. Smucker Co., Newmont and Celsius

Chicago, IL – April 4, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights The J.M. Smucker Co. SJM, Newmont NEM and Celsius CELH.

These 3 Stocks Are Ignoring Market Woes

Volatility has swept the market following tariff announcements, with many recalculating their growth outlooks under the new regime.

During periods of heightened volatility, investors have several options in their toolbelts to help mitigate the impact, such as adding stocks showing relative strength.

And recently, three stocks – The J.M. Smucker Co., Newmont and Celsius– have ignored the market's woes, showing relative strength.

Let's take a closer look at each for those seeking a defensive approach.

SJM Positively Surprises

Bullish action in SJM shares followed its latest set of better-than-expected quarterly results, with the company exceeding both Zacks Consensus EPS and sales estimates. Sales fell 2% year-over-year, whereas EPS was up 5% from the same period last year.

Strong cost management and execution helped deliver higher-than-expected adjusted EPS growth, whereas the sales decline was driven by supply-chain issues.

The stock is a strong income play as well, with shares currently yielding a solid 3.7% annually compared to the S&P 500's current 1.3% yield. And the company has been committed to increasingly rewarding shareholders, underpinned by a 5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Favorable cost controls and execution have provided higher profitability for the company, with its gross margin recovering nicely over recent periods. Please note that the chart below tracks values on a trailing twelve-month basis.

Newmont Shares Soar

Colorado-based Newmont is one of the world's largest producers of gold, owning several active mines in Nevada, Peru, Australia, and Ghana. The surge in gold prices has been a driving factor behind the stock's strong YTD performance, up nearly 30%.

Notably, the average gold price per oz reached $2,643 throughout its latest period, melting higher from the $2,004 mark in the same period last year. Free cash flow of $1.6 billion throughout the period was the company's highest read ever.

Celsius Bounces Back

CELH shares have bounced back big over the past month after a deep pullback driven by a growth cooldown. Its latest set of better-than-expected results snapped the long-standing downtrend, with the company exceeding consensus expectations.

The sales cooldown coincided with the poor share performance, with the most recent set of results finally showing an uptick relative to the prior period. Please note that the chart tracks the percentage year-over-year (YoY) change in sales, not actual sales numbers.

While the growth story has been reassessed, consensus expectations for its current fiscal year overall reflect a healthy demand backdrop for CELH. Current-year expectations anticipate a 15% increase in sales alongside a 35% rise in EPS.

The valuation picture here has also become much more attractive, with the current 1.1X PEG ratio sitting well lower than 2025 highs of 3.8X.

Bottom Line

Relative strength focuses on stocks that have performed well compared to a relevant benchmark.

By targeting those displaying this favorable price action, investors can participate in positive market trends where buyers are in control.

And recently, these stocks above have ignored the market's woes, showing relative strength.

