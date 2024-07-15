Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: IWM, EZCORP, LendingTree and Stitch Fix

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 15, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights iShares Russell 2000 ETF IWM, EZCORP EZPW, LendingTree TREE and Stitch Fix SFIX.

Small-Caps Roar: 3 Stocks to Ride the Momentum

Small-cap stocks have roared back following favorable CPI data, helping break months of back-and-forth action. Lower interest rates are better for small-caps, helping explain why recent CPI data, which supports the notion of rate cuts, has them displaying bullish behavior.

The idea here is that small-cap companies are in their ‘early’ days, having to borrow more to fuel operations. Many large-cap companies have established themselves over the years, building up balance sheets with ample cash, providing flexibility during a higher interest rate regime.

Take, for example, the iShares Russell 2000 ETF, which has gained a modest 2% year-to-date, widely underperforming. Of course, it’s critical for investors to realize the higher volatility nature of small-caps, as they are less liquid and more sensitive to monetary policy.

Interestingly enough, there seems to be a bit of rotation happening following the CPI data, with mega-cap tech stocks, particularly members of the Mag 7, taking a breather after the release. With small-caps regaining some much-needed life, let’s take a closer look at a few top-ranked stocks - EZCORP, LendingTree and Stitch Fix- that could join in on the momentum.

EZCORP Posts Record Q2 Sales

EZCORP establishes, acquires, and operates pawnshops that function as convenient consumer credit sources and value-oriented specialty retailers of previously owned merchandise. The outlook for the company’s current fiscal year has remained positive, with the $1.11 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up 30% over the last year and suggesting 20% year-on-year growth.

Favorable quarterly results have aided performance, with EZPW exceeding the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate by an average of 21% across its last four releases. The company’s growth has been great, posting double-digit year-over-year revenue growth in each of its last ten quarters.

Quarterly revenue of $280 million throughout its latest period reflected a Q2 record, with same-store sales growth of 3% throughout the period reflecting healthy continued demand. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

Shares currently trade at an 8.7X forward 12-month earnings multiple, beneath the 10.1X five-year median. The stock sports a Style Score of ‘A’ for Value.

LendingTree Raises Outlook

LendingTree is the operator of LendingTree.com, the nation's leading online financial services marketplace. Analysts have raised their earnings expectations in a bullish way across the board, landing the stock into a favorable Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Better-than-expected quarterly results have kept shares in a bullish uptrend, seeing post-earnings positivity in back-to-back releases. LendingTree’s quarterly performance has overall been outstanding, beating our consensus EPS estimate in 14 consecutive releases.

The company raised its full-year 2024 outlook following its latest set of results, now forecasting annual sales in a band of $690 - $720 million (previously $650 - $690 million).

Stitch Fix Bounces Back Big

Stitch Fix is one of the leading online personal styling retailers, with its products including apparel, shoes, and accessories for women, men, and kids. The stock was recently upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to its bullish earnings outlook.

Shares have been decimated over the last three years, losing 92% since their high in 2021. Nonetheless, a recent set of positive quarterly results perked up shares in a big way, with the stock up a sizable 28% just over the last month.

CEO Matt Baer was positive on the results, stating, “Our Q3 revenue and adjusted EBITDA exceeded our expectations, which we believe signals that our transformation efforts are beginning to work. While we are still in early days, I am confident that our strategic focus on strengthening our foundation and reimagining the client experience will put us on the right path to deliver sustainable, profitable growth in the future.”

Bottom Line

Small-caps have roared back following favorable CPI data, undoubtedly pleasing those who have remained patient with the stocks.

And concerning stocks that could benefit, all three above could join the momentum thanks to their positive earnings outlooks.

