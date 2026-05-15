Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Iron Mountain, Cisco and nVent Electric

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 15, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Iron Mountain IRM, Cisco CSCO and nVent Electric NVT.

Data Center Trends Lead to Record Results for These 3 Companies

The 2026 Q1 earnings season is nearing its end for S&P 500 members, with just a small portion yet to report their results. It’s been another period of momentum and strength, with both earnings and revenue growth remaining rock-solid across the board.

So far, several companies have posted notably strong results, including Iron Mountain, Cisco and nVent Electric, which each set quarterly sales records and are enjoying momentum thanks to the AI buildout.

Cisco Sees Record Demand

With an industry-leading networking portfolio, AI-native security solutions, and operating systems, Cisco is well-positioned to provide the critical infrastructure for the AI era.

Sales of $15.8 billion reflected a record for the company, also exceeding the high end of its prior guidance. The company noted broad-based, record-high demand for its technology, with overall product orders growing by a sizable 35% YoY. Importantly, data center switching orders grew 40% from the year-ago period, underpinning its important role amid the buildout.

Favorable EPS revisions for its current and next fiscal year have helped land it into a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with shares also soaring throughout 2026.

nVent Electric Soars

nVent Electric designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services high-performance products and solutions that connect and protect some of the world's most sensitive equipment, buildings, and critical processes.

Sales of $1.2 billion in nVent Electric’s latest release grew 53% YoY, setting a new company record. The company also reported record orders and an all-time high backlog, underpinned by the favorable demand environment it’s currently in.

Momentum within data center solutions led it to increase its full-year sales and EPS guidance. The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), with its current and next year EPS outlook remaining highly bullish.

Iron Mountain Raises Guidance

Iron Mountain builds and operates high-security, high-power facilities where they lease space, cooling, and massive electrical capacity to major corporations that need a physical home for their AI servers and data hardware.

The company reported record results across several key performance metrics in its latest release, with record sales of $1.9 billion growing 22% YoY thanks to strong performance across its growth businesses of data center, asset lifecycle management (ALM), and digital.

Iron Mountain is also off to a strong start to the year in data center leasing, leasing 32 megawatts through April. Given the outsized growth and favorable trends of growing data center capacity coming online, the company raised its full-year guidance, adding to the positivity.

Like those above, the EPS outlook for its current and next fiscal years remains nicely bullish, helping support its share momentum.

Bottom Line

All three companies above – Iron Mountain, Cisco and nVent Electric – posted rock-solid quarterly results this cycle, delivering record sales and seeing strong momentum thanks to data center trends stemming from the AI buildout.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. AI’s second wave is moving from infrastructure to implementation and these companies are at the forefront of this transition, positioned to become what Amazon and Google were to the internet era.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Iron Mountain Incorporated (IRM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nVent Electric PLC (NVT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.