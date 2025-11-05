Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: IREN and Alphabet's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – November 5, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights IREN Ltd. IREN and Alphabet’s GOOGL.

A Renewable-Power Data Center Play for the AI Supercycle

IREN Ltd.is a vertically-integrated data-center operator. IREN, which initially started as a crypto mining business, has transitioned its data centers to those that are built for high-performance computing (HPC) workloads necessary to run AI models like ChatGPT and Alphabet’s Gemini.

With operations mainly in North America, IREN distinguishes itself from the competition by powering its data centers with 100% renewable energy. The company offers everything needed for its hyperscale clients including AI Cloud, GPU clusters, colocation, and build-to-suit infrastructure for scalable compute.

Selling the Picks and Shovels to the AI Revolution

The most straightforward and sensible way to take advantage of the AI revolution is to buy companies like IREN that sell the picks and shovels. Currently, the data center business is booming, with no end in sight. Operating data center capacity tripled to 810 MW in FY25.

Additionally, IREN is uniquely positioned to benefit from the AI revolution’s biggest problem: energy. Data centers require immense amounts of energy. Instead of relying on the grid, IREN’s renewable energy solutions give the company lower costs and better margins.

IREN's Pivot From Crypto Reaps Rewards

Because IREN previously operated crypto data centers, the company has a significant head start over other data center operators in terms of scale, locations, and the energy moat data center providers need.

IREN: Relative Strength & Rare Chart Pattern

IREN shares are breaking out of a rare yet powerful high tight flag pattern. A high tight flag occurs when a stock gains 100% in 8 weeks or less then bases, giving up no more than 20%. While such patterns may seem extended to the average investor, they often signal more upside.

Meanwhile, the stock is up more than 6% in early trading today, bucking the general market trend and exhibiting bullish relative strength trends.

IREN: Explosive Growth Expected

Zacks Consensus Analyst Estimates call for explosive triple-digit top-and-bottom line growth.

IREN Earnings are Due Thursday

IREN will report earnings on Thursday, November 6th. The implied post-earnings move is +/- 12.2%.

Bottom Line

The combination of a booming industry, explosive growth, and a bullish chart pattern give us a bullish outlook on IREN over the next few months.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks Names #1 Semiconductor Stock

This under-the-radar company specializes in semiconductor products that titans like NVIDIA don't build. It's uniquely positioned to take advantage of the next growth stage of this market. And it's just beginning to enter the spotlight, which is exactly where you want to be.

With strong earnings growth and an expanding customer base, it's positioned to feed the rampant demand for Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Internet of Things. Global semiconductor manufacturing is projected to explode from $452 billion in 2021 to $971 billion by 2028.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

IREN Limited (IREN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.