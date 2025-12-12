Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: GOOGL, AMZN, ASTS, GSAT, SATS, VSAT and PL

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – December 12, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Alphabet GOOGL, Amazon AMZN, AST Space Mobile ASTS, Globalstar GSAT, EchoStar SATS, Viasat VSAT and Planet Labs PL.

From Apollo to SpaceX: The Dawn of a Secular Space Boom

The last human moon landing occurred more than 50 years ago when NASA’s Apollo 17 mission touched down on the lunar surface, and U.S. astronauts Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt collected samples and conducted experiments. Why has it been so long since? The answer depends on who you ask. Perhaps the reason was a lack of interest after the space race, or maybe it was NASA budgetary issues due to an expanding U.S. fiscal deficit.

Despite these challenges, a scrappy 2002 start-up called Space Exploration Technologies (SpaceX) would change the course of history. Out of necessity, Elon Musk and his team worked backward from a first-principles framework to drastically reduce costs. Additionally, through years of hard work, the SpaceX team achieved the holy grail of rocketry – reusability. Reusability is a game-changer for space travel because it allows for more frequent travel and makes space travel far more affordable and efficient.

Why the Space Industry is Entering a Secular Bull Market

In the past, space endeavors required only two things: a large enough budget and enough interest. However, for private space companies to thrive, capitalism and profits are a non-negotiable.

Earlier this month, SpaceX Founder and CEO Elon Musk confirmed rumors that SpaceX will go public next year and seek a $1.5 trillion valuation. If SpaceX is to garner a $1.5 trillion valuation, it would make the IPO the largest in history, and it would act as a proof of concept for private space companies and would likely spur investment across the industry.

Unpacking the Space Economy

Below are three emerging segments of the space economy for investors to monitor:

· Data Centers: The recent spending spree from big tech juggernauts on AI data centers is unprecedented. For these deep-pocketed companies, the roadblock is not money, but instead a lack of energy. From this perspective, space has notable advantages over Earth. In space, satellites can absorb the sun 24 hours a day (and the sun is ~30% more intense). Meanwhile, cooling these space data centers is far less complicated than on Earth. A company would simply need to put a radiator on the dark side of the satellite. Recent comments suggest that Elon Musk, Alphabet and Amazon are racing to deploy the first data centers in space.

· Broadband Internet: Earth has an unquenchable thirst for more internet and more bandwidth. Space-based internet improves performance and has no dead spots like legacy internet. AST Space Mobile, Globalstar, EchoStar and Viasat are four leaders to watch in this space vertical.

· Earth-Imaging Satellite: Low-orbit satellite providers such as Planet Labs provide daily images of the entire planet to industries like agriculture, defense, and environmental mapping. Unlike many space companies, PL is profitable. Last night, PL reported its fourth consecutive profitable quarter. Thursday, PL shares bolted more than 30% in mid-day trading.

Bottom Line

After decades of stagnation, the space industry is finally entering a true secular bull market – driven by innovation, profitability potential, and commercial demand. SpaceX’s rapid progress and potential record-setting IPO will serve as the spark that accelerates investment across the sector.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Planet Labs PBC (PL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Viasat Inc. (VSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Globalstar, Inc. (GSAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (ASTS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.