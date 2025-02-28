Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Flutter Entertainment, Garmin and Palomar

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – February 28, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Flutter Entertainment FLUT, Garmin GRMN and Palomar Holdings PLMR.

3 Top-Ranked Stocks to Buy on This Pullback: FLUT, GRMN, PLMR

Market volatility has picked up in recent weeks, leading to sharp declines in numerous high-flying stocks. Even some of the market's strongest names, including Palantir, Applovin and established giants like Amazon and Alphabet, have faced considerable selling pressure. While it remains unclear exactly when this correction will bottom out, the broader fundamental backdrop suggests that this is more likely a temporary pullback rather than the start of a prolonged downturn.

For investors looking to take advantage of the recent weakness, identifying stocks that are holding up better than the overall market can be an effective way to pinpoint potential future leaders. Stocks that demonstrate relative strength during periods of volatility often emerge as top performers once the market stabilizes.

Among the stocks showing resilience in the current environment, Flutter Entertainment, Garmin and Palomar Holdings stand out. Each of these companies maintains a strong growth outlook, exhibits relative price strength, and boasts a top Zacks Rank, signaling favorable earnings trends. Here's why these names deserve a closer look as the market digests recent selling pressure.

Flutter Entertainment: Stock Rallies on Strong Growth Forecasts

Flutter Entertainment, the operator of popular sports betting platform FanDuel along with a diverse portfolio of online gambling brands, is the largest online betting company in the world. Its dominance in the industry, combined with strong growth catalysts, makes it a compelling investment opportunity.

The company holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), reflecting bullish sentiment from analysts. Growth forecasts are also impressive, sales are expected to rise 18.6% this year and 18.4% next year, while earnings are projected to soar 43% in 2024 and 82.4% in 2025.

Despite these strong fundamentals, Flutter's stock remains reasonably valued. It trades at a forward earnings multiple of 29.8x, with earnings per share expected to climb 52.5% annually over the next three to five years. This gives it a PEG ratio of just 0.57, signaling an attractive valuation relative to its growth potential.

With the global sports betting market expanding rapidly and Flutter's continued dominance in key regions, its shares could offer substantial upside for long-term investors. Furthermore, with its reasonable valuations, the downside risk should be limited.

Palomar Holdings: Steady Stock with Impressive Growth

While the market fixates on AI-fueled speculation and high-volatility tech names, Palomar Holdings offers a refreshing alternative—a profitable, steadily expanding company in the comparably dull insurance sector. Though not the most exciting industry, insurance provides a resilient business model, with steady cash flows and essential services that remain in demand across economic cycles.

Palomar is a standout in the space, boasting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and impressive fundamentals. The company is on track for 36.2% revenue growth this year, followed by another 24% next year, while earnings are projected to rise 28.5% and 19.5%, respectively. Despite these strong numbers, PLMR trades at just 18.6x forward earnings, making it attractively valued relative to both its own growth potential and the broader industry.

With strong price momentum, reasonable valuation, and rising earnings estimates, Palomar offers a compelling combination of stability and growth, making it a stock investors shouldn't ignore.

Garmin: Shares Rally on Earnings Beats

Garmin is a leading provider of GPS navigation and wearable technology, with a diverse portfolio spanning aviation, marine, automotive, fitness, and outdoor markets. The company has built a strong reputation for high-quality, innovative products that cater to both consumers and professional industries.

Garmin holds a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), backed by unanimous analyst upgrades reflecting strong confidence in its growth trajectory. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to grow 21.6% annually over the next three to five years, signaling a robust long-term outlook.

A testament to its consistency, Garmin has missed earnings estimates only once in the past five years, delivering solid beats in every other quarter. This track record of outperformance is further supported by its Zacks Earnings ESP of 6.15%, suggesting another potential earnings beat in the upcoming report.

With strong fundamentals, steady growth, and a history of exceeding expectations, Garmin remains a compelling stock for investors seeking both stability and upside potential.

Should Investors Buy Shares in GRMN, PLMR and FLUT?

While market volatility has shaken many high-growth stocks, Garmin, Palomar Holdings, and Flutter Entertainment have held up well, supported by strong fundamentals, consistent earnings growth, and favorable analyst sentiment. For those seeking a mix of stability and growth, these stocks stand out as compelling buys in the current environment.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Garmin Ltd. (GRMN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (PLMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Flutter Entertainment PLC (FLUT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.