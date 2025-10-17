Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: First Solar, BMO Capital, Jefferies Financial and JPMorgan and Citigroup

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – October 17, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights First Solar FSLR, BMO Capital BMO, Jefferies Financial Group JEF and JPMorgan JPM and Citigroup C.

Buy the Surge in First Solar Stock Before It's Too Late?

The excitement for First Solar’s massive earnings potential is back in effect, with the solar industry leader being boosted by a powerful mix of policy support, analyst upgrades, and strong business fundamentals.

Being a prime beneficiary of the Inflation Reduction Act, which has an emphasis on incentivizing and investing in clean energy and climate initiatives, more long-term visibility demand is on the horizon amid increased government funding for renewable energy.

This comes as First Solar’s U.S. production facilities are reportedly sold out through 2028, with the company specializing in cadmium telluride (CdTe) thin-film solar modules that offer superior performance compared to traditional silicon panels.

As a reminder that the all-time high for First Solar stock is over $300 a share, FSLR has spiked +10% so far this month and is now up nearly +40% year to date.

Recently hitting a fresh 52-week peak of $248, this certainly begs the question of whether it's time to buy the surge in FSLR before it gets more expensive or if there will still be better buying opportunities ahead.

FSLR Reports On October 30

Propelling FSLR is that First Solar is expected to post strong Q3 results on Thursday, October 30. Zacks' projections call for First Solar’s Q3 sales to be up an eye-popping 74% to $1.54 billion compared to $887.67 million in the prior year quarter.

Taking advantage of this impressive top line expansion, First Solar’s earnings are expected to climb 46% to $4.24 per share versus EPS of $2.91 in Q3 2024.

FSLR Technical Analysis

With investors being lured by foreseeable expectations of high double-digit top and bottom line growth in fiscal 2025 and FY26, FSLR has been on a tear since breaking out above its 50-day and 200-day SMAs in July.

Previously, at the end of last year, the drop in First Solar’s 50-day SMA (green line) below the 200-day SMA (red line) led to an extended downtrend in FSLR before the reemergence of several catalysts, including the clarification of what ended up being favorable policy changes regarding updated rules for clean energy tax credits and federal incentives.

First Solar’s 50-day and 200-day SMA support levels are currently at roughly $169 and $210 a share, respectively.

First Solar’s Attractive P/E Valuation

At current levels, FSLR still trades at a reasonable 16X forward earnings multiple despite such an extensive rally in recent months.

From a historical perspective, First Solar stock not only offers a nice discount to the benchmark S&P 500 and many of its solar peers but also trades more than 20% from its decade-long median of 21X, with an extreme high of over 1,500X during this period.

FSLR Price Target & Analyst Upgrades

Blowing past its current Average Zacks Price Target of $231.17, several analysts have recently upgraded their price targets for First Solar stock to over $260.

This includes analysts at BMO Capital, Jefferies Financial Group and JPMorgan, with Citigroup currently having the street high price target of $300.

What the Zacks Rank Suggests

Most influential to Zacks' proprietary ranking system is the trend of earnings estimate revisions (EPS), with FSLR currently landing a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Over the last quarter, EPS revisions for First Solar are still positive but have dipped in the last week for FY25 and FY26.

Conclusion & Final Thoughts

Although it’s very enticing to chase the rally, the technical analysis of FSLR also shows how this stock can be very volatile and influenced by these trading indicators. It’s understandable how FOMO could be setting in, but the possibility of better buying opportunities is not off the table, even with new emerging catalysts such as the use of solar energy to support AI infrastructure.

Free: Instant Access to Zacks' Market-Crushing Strategies

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can tap into those powerful strategies – and the high-potential stocks they uncover – free. No strings attached.

Get all the details here >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in the coming year. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +112%, +171%, +209% and +232%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Citigroup Inc. (C) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Solar, Inc. (FSLR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (JEF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank Of Montreal (BMO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.