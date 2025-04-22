Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: EZCORP, West Japan Railway and MicroStrategy

For Immediate Release

Regime Shift: 3 Unexpected Stocks Breaking Out Amid Uncertainty

Markets are being rocked by a daily barrage of macroeconomic and geopolitical headlines, and major shifts are occurring beneath the surface. The Trump administration is attempting to aggressively reshaping global trade policy while also escalating its feud with Fed Chair Jerome Powell, even threatening to remove him. These actions appear to be instigating a regime shift—one that could force investors to adjust some long-held world views.

While most investors are aware of the shakeup in equity markets, with the major US stock indexes swinging 2-3% daily, the real action is happening in currency and bond markets. The US dollar has pulled back sharply, while currencies like the euro and yen are gaining strength. At the same time, US Treasuries are under heavy selling pressure, and gold is surging—up more than 30% year-to-date. I am speculating, but it seems that global financial institutions are adjusting their asset mix and diversifying out of US denominated assets, which have dominated the financial world for decades.

I'm seeing a unique mix of stocks emerge as leaders during this period ofglobal marketadjustment. Last week, I highlighted the surge in international insurance names here as investors rotated toward safety. This week, an even more surprising group is breaking out. Shares of pawn shop operator EZCORP, Japanese railway giant West Japan Railway and Bitcoin proxy MicroStrategy are showing exceptional relative strength—offering investors unconventional yet compelling ways to diversify in today's shifting market landscape.

West Japan Railway: Investors Flock to Japanese Stocks

I will be honest, I was completely unfamiliar with West Japan Railway before it appeared on the Zacks Rank this morning, but I am glad I dug into it. West Japan Railway is a leading transportation provider in western Japan. The company operates an extensive network of railway lines, including the high-speed Sany?? Shinkansen, which connects major cities like Osaka and Fukuoka as well as ferry and bus services. Beyond rail services, WJRYY has diversified into retail, real estate, and travel businesses, contributing to its stable revenue streams. The stock also boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating, reflecting upward trending earnings revisions.

Japanese trains are world-renowned for their near-perfect punctuality, and West Japan Railway is widely respected for exemplifying this standard, which extends across all areas of its business. WJRYY isn't a high-growth company, but rather a stable, resilient and defensive infrastructure investment. Additionally, as Japan represents one of the world's most developed economies outside the US, it makes for a logical place for investors to go when rotating out of US stocks, making West Japan Railway a very appealing investment on multiple levels.

The stock is trading at a compelling 13.4x forward earnings, which is below its 10-year median of 14.9x and well under the industry average of 18.3x. The price action also shows renewed strength. After a prolonged post-COVID recovery period, the stock has formed a large base and recently completed a stage-one breakout. From a technical standpoint, it looks like a timely opportunity and deserves immediate consideration for investors' portfolios.

EZCORP: Counter-Cyclical Stock with Gold Exposure

EZCORP operates a network of pawn shops across the US and Latin America, offering short-term, collateralized loans to customers—typically in exchange for gold and other personal valuables. This business model tends to perform well during times of economic stress, making EZCORP a classic counter-cyclical stock.

What also sets EZCORP apart is its indirect exposure to gold. A significant portion of its collateral is gold-based, meaning the company benefits when gold prices rise, as they have sharply in recent months. With gold up over 30% year-to-date, this adds another tailwind to the stock's fundamentals. From a valuation standpoint, the stock looks attractive, trading at just 12.3x forward earnings. EPS are expected to rise 15% this year and another 10% in 2026, signaling steady and resilient expansion.

Technically, the setup is just as compelling. The stock is showing strong relative strength and has formed a bull flag pattern, consolidating just below key resistance. A breakout above the $16 level would confirm the move and could trigger the next leg higher.

MicroStrategy: Stock Breaking Out on Bitcoin Strength

For investors looking to gain leveraged exposure to Bitcoin, MicroStrategy remains one of the most direct and powerful vehicles in the market. The company owns over 500,000 bitcoins and has made it clear that its strategy is to continue to accumulate more over time.

Bitcoin has shown surprising resilience during the recent market correction. While the tech-heavy Nasdaq faces pressure, Bitcoin is showing more and more relative strength against the broad market. With geopolitical risks rising and talk of an economic paradigm shift gaining steam, there's a strong case to be made that Bitcoin could begin to decouple from its persistent tech stock correlation.

Looking at the technicals, MSTR appears to be testing the upper level of this channel. If it can hold above it, it may signal the start of another big bull run.

Should Investors Buy Shares in WJRYY, EZPW and MSTR?

While these three stocks come from very different sectors, they share common traits that are increasingly valuable in today's market: strong relative strength, reasonable valuations, and unique positioning within this shifting macro regime.

Whether it's defensive infrastructure in Japan, counter-cyclical lending backed by gold, or a monetary system hedge through Bitcoin exposure, each offers a differentiated way to play the current environment. In a time when traditional playbooks are being challenged, these unconventional leaders deserve serious consideration.

