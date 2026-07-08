Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Euroseas and Okeanis ECO Tankers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 8, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Euroseas ESEA and Okeanis ECO Tankers ECO.

2 Top-Rated Shipping Stocks to Buy Now: ESEA & ECO

The shipping industry has remained surprisingly resilient despite ongoing macroeconomic uncertainty and shifting global trade patterns.

While container freight rates have retreated from the record highs reached during the pandemic-driven supply chain bottlenecks, many shipping companies continue to benefit from disciplined fleet management and improving global trade activity.

More importantly for investors, Wall Street analysts have become increasingly optimistic on select names, leading to positive earnings estimate revisions.

The optimism is supported by strong industry fundamentals, with it noteworthy that the Zacks Transportation-Shipping Industry is currently in the top 18% of over 240 Zacks industries.

Among the industry's most compelling opportunities are Euroseas and Okeanis ECO Tankers, both of which currently sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Euroseas’ Lucrative Earnings Potential

Euroseas operates a fleet of feeder and intermediate containerships serving major global trade routes. Unlike many shipping companies that aggressively expanded during the freight boom, Euroseas has remained disciplined, focusing on long-term charter contracts, efficient fleet utilization, and steady shareholder returns.

That strategy continues to pay off.

Euroseas most recently generated Q1 EPS of $4.70, comfortably above analyst estimates of $4.54, highlighting the strength of its contracted charter portfolio despite a more normalized shipping environment.

Management has also expanded its modern fleet through additional newbuilding orders while securing multi-year charter extensions on existing vessels. These long-term contracts provide stronger revenue visibility and reduce earnings volatility.

Just as encouraging, analysts have steadily increased earnings estimates over the past two months. Over the last 60 days, current consensus projections for FY26 EPS have climbed from $17.34 to $18.10, helping ESEA earn its strong buy rating.

Even after an impressive run in the past few years, ESEA still trades at just 3X forward earnings, making Euroseas one of the least expensive stocks in the transportation sector in terms of valuation while also offering an attractive dividend yield near 5%.

Okeanis Is Seeing Strong Tanker Demand

Specializing in the transportation of crude oil, Okeanis has one of the industry's youngest and most fuel-efficient fleets of VLCC and Suezmax tankers.

Notably, VLCCs are larger, long-haul crude carriers with 1.9-2.2 million barrel capacity, while Suezmax tankers are mid-sized vessels carrying around 1 million barrels and are designed to transit the Suez Canal off the coast of Egypt, which connects the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea.

Okeanis delivered exceptional first-quarter results, with EPS of $2.33 handily beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.74, while revenue of $132.22 million topped expectations by more than 26%.

After going public in December of 2023, the company has now exceeded both earnings and revenue estimates for eight consecutive quarters, underscoring the consistency of its operating execution.

Like Euroseas, Okeanis has also rewarded shareholders through one of the industry's most generous capital return programs. Plus, ECO has soared more than 130% in the last year, but still trades at just 5X forward earnings with its annual dividend yield currently at an eye catching 15%.

Correlating with its strong buy rating, FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates for ECO have surged 119% and 30% in the past 60 days, respectively.

Bottom Line

Shipping stocks can be volatile, but they also have the potential to generate significant cash flow when industry fundamentals improve. That makes Euroseas and Okeanis worthy of consideration as investors look forward to their Q2 reports in August.

At the moment, Euroseas is offering investors an attractive combination of long-term charter visibility, an exceptionally low valuation, fleet expansion, and a generous dividend. Meanwhile, Okeanis has remained attractive due to its operational execution, a very lofty dividend, and a modern eco-friendly fleet that offers exposure to elevated tanker demand.

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Euroseas Ltd. (ESEA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Okeanis Eco Tankers Corp. (ECO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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