Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Eli Lilly, Novo, JP Morgan, Coca-Cola, PepsiCO and Mondelez

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – May 13, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Eli Lilly LLY, Novo Nordisk NVO, JP Morgan JPM, Coca-Cola KO, PepsiCO PEP and Mondelez MDLZ.

GLP-1 Wars: Winners & Losers

America’s Obesity Epidemic

One of the most eye-opening exercises you can do is to look at an American beach photo from the 1960s or 1970s and compare it to a beach photo from today. In the early 1960s, less than 15% of Americans were obese. Today, the obesity rate in America is roughly 40%. What’s to blame for the soaring obesity rate? The widespread availability, addictiveness, and popularity of high-calorie, ultra-processed foods combined with an increase in sedentary lifestyle choices.

Obesity causes heart disease (the number one cause of death in the United States), type 2 diabetes, stroke, and high blood pressure. Despite these well-known risks, most Americans are unwilling to make lifestyle changes such as eating unprocessed foods and exercising. Meanwhile, until recently, weight loss drugs were mostly scams, or worse, had numerous adverse side effects.

GLP-1: The Largest Blockbuster Drug Ever

Every handful of decades, a groundbreaking drug transforms the pharmaceutical industry. GLP-1 receptor agonists (such as Ozempic, Wegovy, and Mounjaro) are the closest the pharmaceutical industry has come to a panacea. By manipulating brain receptors, these drugs can reduce appetite and spur weight loss of 20% or more, thereby significantly reducing heart attack and other health risks.

Should you Buy Novo Nordisk or Eli Lilly?

Pharma behemoths Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk are the two undisputed leaders in a GLP-1 industry that JP Morgan expects to swell to $105 billion by the end of the decade. Although LLY and NVO dominate the market, their share prices are diverging significantly. Over the past year, LLY shares have gained 32.30% while NVO shares have plunged 28.40%.

The reason for the outperformance is that while NVO’s Ozempic/Wegovy drugs were first to market, Lilly’s tirzepatide (Mounjaro/Zepbound) has achieved more favorable results. The latest head-to-head trials show that Lilly’s dual agonist drug leads to ~20% weight loss, while NVO’s single agonist drug achieved ~13% weight loss.

Meanwhile, LLY’s Retratrutide (which cleared FDA phase 2 trials) has shown that a mind-boggling 72% of prediabetics reached normal blood sugar levels after taking the drug. While it’s a stretch to call a company like NVO with $14 billion in quarterly revenue a loser, LLY’s drug is far superior to NVO’s and is likely to continue to be the leader in the group.

GLP-1 Losers: Snack Foods & Alcohol

Snack food companies like Coca-Cola, PepsiCO andMondelez are likely to struggle as more Americans adopt GLP-1s and junk food cravings decrease.

Bottom Line

With its best-in-breed GLP-1 drugs, Eli Lilly is beginning to cement itself as the dominant player in the massive GLP-1 market. In addition to LLY’s dominance, investors must recognize that the legacy snack industry is at risk of being disrupted.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Zacks' Research Chief Names "Stock Most Likely to Double"

Our team of experts has just released the 5 stocks with the greatest probability of gaining +100% or more in the coming months. Of those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian highlights the one stock set to climb highest.

This top pick is a little-known satellite-based communications firm. Space is projected to become a trillion dollar industry, and this company's customer base is growing fast. Analysts have forecasted a major revenue breakout in 2025. Of course, all our elite picks aren't winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks' Stocks Set to Double like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CocaCola Company (The) (KO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

PepsiCo, Inc. (PEP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.