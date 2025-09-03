Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Eli Lilly, Eaton and Interactive Brokers

For Immediate Release

These 3 Companies Are Seeing Supercharged Sales Growth

The 2025 Q2 earnings cycle is now behind us, with the majority of S&P 500 companies already delivering results. The period was one of resilience, with overall growth remaining strong alongside positive revisions for the upcoming Q3 cycle.

But more specifically, this cycle, several companies – Eli Lilly, Eaton and Interactive Brokers – posted rock-solid results.

Let’s take a closer look at what drove the positivity.

Eli Lilly Raises Guidance

LLY shares have faced pressure in 2025 so far, down 5% overall and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. But shares have shown nice life off the post-earnings lows so far, with insiders also dipping in.

LLY posted Q2 sales of $15.5 billion, up 38% YoY and reflecting a 6% surprise relative to the Zacks Consensus sales estimates. Volume growth across Zepbound and Mounjaro helped lead the positive quarter, with sales of each up 172% and 68%, respectively.

The favorable results led LLY to increase its FY25 revenue and adjusted EPS guidance, with its gross margin also moving higher to 84.3% vs the 80.8% mark in the year-ago period. Analysts have revised EPS expectations positively following the release, a bullish sign concerning near-term price action.

IBKR Sees Strong Platform Growth

IBKR shares have delivered a strong performance over the past year, up nearly 110% and widely outperforming relative to the S&P 500. Favorable quarterly results have aided the move, with shares seeing nice strength following its latest print.

The stock sports a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), with analysts revising their EPS expectations higher across the board over recent months.

The company’s results have been aided by higher customer trading volumes, with volumes in stocks, options, and futures increasing 31%, 24% and 18%, respectively, throughout its latest period. Commission revenue of $516 million throughout the period shot 27% higher year-over-year.

Perhaps most importantly, customers continue flocking to the platform, with customer accounts growing by a sizable 32% year-over-year to 3.9 million throughout the period. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s sales on a quarterly basis.

Eaton Breaks Records

Eaton is an intelligent power management company that provides products for the data center, utility, industrial, commercial, machine building, residential, aerospace, and mobility markets. Shares have been a big beneficiary of the AI frenzy thanks to the data center exposure.

Accelerating orders and continued backlog growth contributed to its recent record-breaking quarter, with adjusted EPS of $2.95 reflecting a Q2 record and up 8% year-over-year. Organic sales grew 8% from the year-ago period, with segment margins of 23.9% also reflecting a Q2 record.

ETN shares also reflect a great opportunity for those with an appetite for income, sporting a 7.5% five-year annualized dividend growth rate. Impressively, the company has paid a dividend on its shares every year since 1923. Below is a chart illustrating its dividends paid on an annual basis.

Please note that the final value is calculated on a trailing twelve-month basis, as ETN’s current fiscal-year is still ongoing.

Bottom Line

The 2025 Q2 earnings season is now behind us, with the period largely positive and resilient.

And throughout the period, several companies – including those listed above – posted strong quarterly results.

