Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Eli Lilly and Altria

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 1, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Eli Lilly LLY and Altria MO.

Pivotal Week Ahead: Warsh's Hawkish Turn, June Jobs Report on Deck

Some weeks are about a single headline. This one is about a convergence.

As the second half of 2026 gets underway, investors are digesting a Federal Reserve that just reset its tone under new leadership, an interest-rate outlook that has quietly flipped on its head, a jobs report that could decide whether a rate hike is actually coming, and a stock market that has begun rotating toward safety.

Taken together, they make this one of the more consequential stretches of the year — and a useful moment to think about how to position portfolios.

Why a Rate Hike Is Coming

Let's start with the Fed, because everything else orbits it. Earlier in June, Kevin Warsh's first meeting as chair concluded with what looked, on the surface, like a non-event: a unanimous 12-0 vote to hold the federal funds rate at 3.5% to 3.75%.

The substance was everywhere else. The dot plot flipped from a projected cut to a projected hike, the 2026 inflation forecast was raised, the easing bias was struck from the statement, and Warsh became the first chair to abstain from the dot plot entirely.

Seventeen of eighteen officials judged the risks to inflation as tilted to the upside. Warsh also dramatically shortened the policy statement, announced five task forces to overhaul how the Fed communicates and operates, and made clear his discomfort with forward guidance.

The message was unmistakable: this is a committee determined to reestablish its inflation-fighting credibility, and it is willing to keep policy tight to do it.

That has rewired the rate outlook. For most of the past year, the debate was about when the Fed would cut. Now it is likely a matter of when, not if, the Fed will hike. Futures markets are pricing in a roughly 62% chance the Fed will tighten policy at the September meeting.

Goldman Sachs has dropped its December 2026 rate-cut forecast and now expects no cuts until 2027. The irony is that oil has actually pulled back since the Iran ceasefire, easing one source of inflation pressure — yet the Fed has chosen to look through that relief and keep its guard up.

For stock investors, the takeaway is that "higher-for-longer" is no longer a risk scenario; it is the base case.

Job Creation Comes Back to Life

Which brings us to this week's swing factor: the June jobs report. Because of the Independence Day holiday, the nonfarm payrolls report arrives Thursday, July 2nd, with markets closed Friday.

May's report was a blowout — 172,000 jobs added against expectations for just 80,000 — underscoring a labor market that remains stubbornly resilient. Early forecasts suggest June hiring slowed meaningfully from that pace. The stakes are unusually clear: with a hike now penciled into the dots, a hot report would harden the hawkish case and pressure rate-sensitive assets, while a soft one would revive hopes that the Fed can stay on hold.

Against that backdrop, it is no surprise that money has begun playing defense. Over the past month, two of the strongest sectors have been consumer staples and healthcare — a textbook defensive rotation. Technology has mainly struggled as investors fret about spiraling AI costs and a possible delay to OpenAI's IPO, while funds trimmed equity exposure into quarter-end rebalancing.

This is not necessarily a warning sign. After a parabolic run in AI-linked names, a broadening of leadership into steadier, cash-generative sectors is arguably a healthy development — one that makes the market less top-heavy heading into the second half.

Stocks to Watch

If healthcare and staples are where the defensive bid is flowing, two names stand out as ways to participate — one offering growth with some defensive traits, the other offering income and stability.

Eli Lilly is the rare stock that blends healthcare's defensive characteristics with genuinely explosive growth. First-quarter revenue jumped 56% to $19.8 billion while earnings surged 156% to $8.55 per share, prompting management to raise full-year guidance to revenue of $82-85 billion and adjusted EPS of $35.50-$37.00.

The estimate momentum is striking: the Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS has climbed from $33.86 to $35.67 over the past 60 days, implying roughly 47% year-over-year growth, with revenue expected to rise about 31%.

The catalyst is Foundayo, Lilly's newly approved oral GLP-1 pill, which could dramatically widen the obesity market by removing the needle. In a week when investors want defense without surrendering growth, Lilly is a compelling place to look.

Altria is the counterweight: a classic consumer-staples anchor built for stability and income. The company has also been the beneficiary of an upward drift in earnings estimates.

The stock yields roughly 6%, pays $4.24 per share annually, and is a Dividend King with a 57-year streak of increases. It offers exactly the low-volatility profile investors crave in choppy markets. Shares are up over 30% so far this year.

Management guided 2026 adjusted EPS to $5.56-$5.72, and the Zacks Consensus sits near the middle of that range, reflecting mid-single-digit growth. Altria's smoke-free transition carries real long-term questions, but for investors seeking a defensive income stream, MO checks the boxes.

Bottom Line

This week could set the tone for the back half of 2026.

A hawkish Fed, a pivotal jobs print, and a defensive rotation are not reasons to abandon equities — but they are reasons to think carefully about balance. Names like Eli Lilly and Altria offer two different ways to lean into the market's current preference for resilience.

As always, the rotation could reverse — a soft jobs number could quickly revive risk appetite. That's why it's so important to always assess the current environment from an unbiased perspective with an open mind.

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Eli Lilly and Company (LLY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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