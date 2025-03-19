Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: e.l.f. Beauty, Abercrombie & Fitch and NIKE

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 19, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights e.l.f. Beauty ELF, Abercrombie & Fitch ANF and NIKE NKE.

Are These 3 Beaten-Down Consumer Stocks Worth a Look?

Many consumer-facing stocks – e.l.f. Beauty, Abercrombie & Fitch and NIKE – have faced pressure over recent weeks, with economic developments and tariff talks causing considerable selling pressure.

But is the negativity warranted? Let’s take a closer look at how each stacks up.

ELF Shares Plunge

ELF shares have been decimated over the past year, down more than 60% and widely underperforming relative to the S&P 500. Quarterly results haven’t been enough to perk shares up, with a growth cooldown driving the negative sentiment.

While sales growth is still strong, the cooldown has been the bigger story here, helping explain the sharp drop in shares. But while the growth has slowed, the margins picture has largely remained highly-positive.

But the largest factor weighing on the stock’s near-term performance is its cloudy earnings outlook, with the stock sporting an unfavorable Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell). While the ‘dip’ may be enticing, investors would be best suited being patient until positive earnings estimate revisions hit the tape, which would reflect a bullish change in sentiment.

ANF Provides Soft Outlook

Though the bulk of the decline has occurred in 2025, ANF shares are down nearly 40% over the last year, with its latest set of quarterly results getting met with heavy selling pressure. A growth slowdown has similarly been a thorn in the side of the company, with its latest guidance not instilling much optimism.

Analysts have accordingly adjusted their earnings expectations following the softer-than-expected guidance.

The top line growth cooldown, like ELF, can be seen in the chart below, which tracks the YoY % change in sales over recent periods. The cooldown can also be seen in consensus expectations for its current fiscal year, which currently forecast 3.5% EPS growth on 4.5% higher sales, a far cry from the 15.8% sales growth pace in its previous year.

NIKE Sales Remain Stagnant

NIKE’s performance on headline numbers jumps out over recent quarters, with the company’s top line primarily remaining stagnant and showing little growth.

The EPS outlook for NIKE also continues to be unfavorable, with analysts revising their expectations lower across the board over recent months. Keep in mind that the company is scheduled to report its quarterly results this week on March 20th, after the close.

The current Zacks Consensus estimate of $0.28 per share reflects a 71% decline from the year-ago period.

Sales revisions for the upcoming release have also been modestly bearish, with the $11.1 billion in sales expected down modestly over recent months and suggesting an 11% decline year-over-year. The company was seemingly caught off guard with the wrong type of inventory in its post-pandemic era, struggling to capture consumers’ evolving wants.

Bottom Line

All three stocks above have faced considerable selling pressure over recent months, with downward revisions stemming from growth cooldowns reflecting one of the major reasons.

While buying the ‘dip’ on beaten-down stocks is always an intriguing idea, investors would be better off waiting for positive earnings estimate revisions to begin hitting the tape, signaling a meaningful change in sentiment.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.3% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

NIKE, Inc. (NKE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Abercrombie & Fitch Company (ANF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.