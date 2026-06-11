Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Dow and Global Partners

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 11, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Dow Inc. DOW and Global Partners GLP.

2 Highly Ranked Stocks to Consider After May's Hot CPI Report

Inflation concerns returned to center stage on Wednesday after May's Consumer Price Index (CPI) report showed that U.S. consumer prices have continued to soar.

Headline CPI rose 4.2% year over year, marking the largest annual increase since 2023. Much of the acceleration was driven by higher energy costs, with the energy index surging 3.9% month over month and 23.5% from a year ago.

The latest inflation data comes amid growing geopolitical tensions and commodity supply concerns in the Middle East, which have pushed energy prices higher and reignited fears about supply chain disruptions across several industries.

While rising commodity prices can pressure many businesses, some companies stand to benefit from the shifting landscape.

Investors looking to capitalize on these trends may want to consider Dow Inc. and Global Partners stock, both of which currently hold spots on the coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list.

Dow: Higher Chemical Prices Could Support Margins

Dow is one of the world's largest materials science companies, producing a broad range of chemicals, plastics, and industrial products used across multiple industries.

Commodity disruptions in the Middle East have affected global petrochemical markets by tightening supply and increasing feedstock costs. While higher energy prices can create cost pressures for Dow, they can also lead to stronger pricing for many of the company's products, particularly when global supply conditions become constrained.

The company has already been navigating a cyclical recovery in chemical markets, and any sustained increase in commodity prices could help improve industry pricing dynamics. As customers seek reliable supply sources outside of geopolitically sensitive regions, major diversified producers like Dow may be well positioned to capture additional demand.

Supporting the bullish narrative, analysts have become very optimistic about Dow's earnings outlook. To that point, FY26 EPS estimates have continued to soar over the last 90 days, jumping from projections that called for an adjusted loss of -0.09 a share three months ago to $2.54.

Plus, FY27 EPS estimates have experienced a similar trend, and Dow's current earnings outlook has its stock trading at an attractive 13X forward earnings multiple while offering an enticing 4.21% annual dividend yield.

Global Partners: A Direct Beneficiary of Higher Energy Prices

Global Partners has a direct connection to rising energy prices as the company operates a large network of fuel distribution, including retail energy assets and fuel storage terminals throughout the Northeast and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

When geopolitical tensions disrupt crude oil and refined product markets, fuel prices often move higher, creating opportunities for distributors and marketers to benefit from increased volumes and favorable market conditions.

Notably, May's CPI report showed a 7% MoM increase in gasoline prices and a 40% surge YoY.

Middle East supply concerns have historically contributed to higher oil prices, as seen during the conflict in Iran, boosting demand for storage, transportation, and fuel distribution services. As a result, Global Partners stands to benefit from heightened volatility in energy markets and tighter supply conditions.

Making a sharp spike in GLP's FY26 and FY27 EPS estimates more attractive is that it trades at just 10X forward earnings and has a very enticing annual dividend yield of 6.35%.

More intriguing for income investors is that GLP has increased its dividend 17 times in the last five years with an annualized growth rate of over 7% during this period.

Bottom Line

May's hot CPI report highlighted the growing impact of higher energy prices and commodity market disruptions. With inflation pressures resurfacing and commodity markets reacting to geopolitical developments, Dow Inc. and Global Partners may be well positioned to navigate the current macroeconomic environment.

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