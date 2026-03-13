For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – March 13, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Dick’s Sporting Goods DKS.

Sporting Goods Retailer Rises After Double-Beat Earnings Report

Dick’s Sporting Goods reported its fourth-quarter results this morning, delivering strong beats on both revenue and earnings that underscored its market share gains and operational resilience in a competitive retail environment.

The leading sporting goods retailer posted net sales of $6.23 billion, up from $3.89 billion in the year-ago period when the company didn’t own Foot Locker. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.05, exceeding the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.36 by 20.6%.

This performance capped a year of record results, with full-year sales of $17.2 billion (up 28%), reflecting successful investments in experiential retail and premium assortments. The company also authorized a 3% increase in its annualized dividend to $5.00 per share, signaling confidence in cash flow generation.

Solid Comps Push DKS Shares Higher

Comparable sales growth was a key highlight, rising +3.1% for the quarter, driven by strength in footwear, apparel, team sports, and golf categories. This increase reflects sustained consumer engagement despite broader discretionary softness, with traffic and conversion improving through the holiday period.

Management noted that innovative store formats like House of Sport and the integration of GameChanger contributed to higher average tickets and loyalty, helping offset any weather-related impacts in outdoor segments.

Consumer trends in the sporting goods space continue to favor Dick’s business model. Shoppers are prioritizing health, wellness, and experiential activities, with increased participation in youth sports, fitness, and outdoor recreation driving demand for performance gear and premium brands.

Higher-income households are leaning into these trends, supporting Dick’s focus on upscale assortments and services, while budget-conscious consumers appreciate value through private labels. This dynamic positions Dick’s to benefit from a gradual consumer rebound, though near-term challenges like selective spending could temper big-ticket categories like bikes and hunting.

Dick’s Stock Performance

The market reaction was positive, with shares rising roughly 1% in early trading on Thursday. Investors applauded the beat and constructive guidance for fiscal 2026—projecting net sales of $22.1-$22.4 billion, comparable sales +2-4% for its Dick’s business, and EPS in a range of $13.50-$14.50. This outlook assumes stable consumer trends and continued share gains, with $1.5 billion in net capital expenditures focused on store expansions and digital enhancements.

Today’s reaction aside, Dick’s stock has been struggling for the most part, with shares shedding nearly 13% of their value over the past six months. But the latest quarterly results should go a long way toward calming investor fears related to discretionary spending along with the company’s integration of Foot Locker.

Bottom Line

These results bode well for Dick’s going forward, with its experiential retail strategy and category leadership enabling sustained growth even in a cautious environment.

For the broader sporting goods retail space, the report suggests resilience through innovation and premium positioning. Overall, Dick’s execution reinforces its competitive edge, setting a positive tone as trends in wellness and youth sports endure.



