Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Dell and Cisco

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 18, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Dell Technologies DELL and Cisco Systems CSCO.

Find Top AI Stocks Using This Zacks Tool

For investors with confidence in a specific market niche, Zacks Thematic Investment Screens has you covered with 37 dynamic investment themes. Whether you're interested in cutting-edge technology, renewable energy, or healthcare innovations, our themes are built to help you sort through the noise quickly and find the stocks that offer exposure to the trends you seek.

Let’s take a closer look at the Artificial Intelligence theme and analyze a few top-ranked stocks that the screen returned, namely Dell Technologies and Cisco Systems.

Artificial Intelligence Screen

The Zacks Artificial Intelligence thematic screen features a diverse set of companies involved in the AI frenzy, ranging from creators of software and hardware that power AI to those applying and utilizing the technology through automation, diagnostics, cognitive tasks, and more.

DELL Raises AI Outlook

Dell Technologies posted robust results in its latest release, delivering a double beat relative to Zacks Consensus estimates and reporting rock-solid growth. Sales were up by an impressive 88% YoY, whereas adjusted EPS was up more than 200% from the same period last year.

Red-hot demand stemming from the AI frenzy led to record-breaking results, with DELL booking $24.4 billion in AI orders and recognizing $16.1 billion of AI server revenue. It also increased its AI server revenue expectations for FY27 to $60 billion, further underscoring how strong the demand picture has become for the company.

The stock sports the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) thanks to positive EPS revisions fueled by the demand outlook, with EPS revisions showing notably bullish action.

Cisco Breaks Records

Cisco Systems similarly posted record-breaking results in its latest release, with sales of $15.8 billion reflecting a record for the company while also exceeding the high end of its prior guidance.

Cisco noted broad-based, record-high demand for its technology in the earnings release, with overall product orders growing by 35% YoY. Importantly, data center switching orders grew 40% from the year-ago period, helping reflect its important and growing role amid the buildout.

Bullish EPS revisions across the board have landed the stock as a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), keeping the stock’s near-term outlook bright.

Bottom Line

While stocks in each theme aren't direct recommendations, they offer a solid starting point. Leverage the Zacks Rank and other metrics to identify the best stocks for your strategy. Each featured stock comes with a Zacks report, giving you the tools to analyze performance and potential.

For those interested in viewing the full list of Thematic Investing Screens, please click here >>>Thematic Investing Screens – Zacks Investment Research.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.