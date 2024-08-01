Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Crocs, Deckers Outdoor and Skechers

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 1, 2024 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Crocs CROX, Deckers Outdoor DECK and Skechers SKX.

Apparel Earnings: Will Consumer Strength Fuel Crocs?

We’ve got a stacked earnings schedule this week, with nearly every pocket of the economy being represented.

Among the bunch is a consumer-facing company – Crocs. Shares have been red-hot in 2024, gaining more than 40% and regularly boosted by quarterly results. But can the company deliver again?

Let’s take a closer look at a few results from other consumer-facing companies, including Deckers Outdoor and Skechers, as a light guide.

Deckers Outdoor Posts Robust Results

Deckers Outdoor posted a strong quarter, exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations handily and continuing its streak of earnings positivity. EPS grew a staggering 90% year-over-year, whereas sales shot 22% higher from the year-ago period.

Continued brand momentum among UGG and Hoka shoes aided the robust results, leading the company to up its current fiscal year outlook. Analysts have updated their outlook for the company’s current fiscal year accordingly following the print, with the $31.52 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate suggesting 8% growth year-over-year.

The company has also been enjoying margin expansion, aiding its profitability picture nicely. And it enjoyed the same throughout its latest release, with its gross margin expanding to 56.9% vs 51.3% in the year-ago period.

Skechers Sees Strong DTC Growth

Skechers didn’t see the same positive reaction to its quarterly release, with the company seeing a 7% EPS decline on a 7% sales increase. Both items missed relative to Zacks Consensus estimates, snapping a long streak of positive surprises.

Still, sales of $2.2 billion reflected a quarterly record, with its Direct-to-Consumer (DTC) sales improving an impressive 9.2% year-over-year. The DTC sales growth is undoubtedly positive, reflective of a healthy market position.

Like DECK, Skechers enjoyed margin expansion throughout the period thanks to lower freight and lower costs per unit, reporting a gross margin improvement of 220 basis points to 54.9%. The company’s margins have been historically strong.

Positive revisions for its current fiscal year hit the tape following the print, with the stock carrying a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Crocs Looks to Build on Record Sales

Estimates for CROX’s upcoming release have remained stable, with earnings expected to be down 2% on 2.5% higher sales. It’s worth noting that the stock popped following its latest set of quarterly results thanks to a guidance upgrade, with sales of $940 million reflecting a quarterly record.

Continued brand momentum led to its latest guidance upgrade, with its Crocs brand showing 15% year-over-year sales growth throughout the period. And like both companies above, the company enjoyed margin expansion throughout the period, further exciting investors and boosting post-earnings gains.

Putting Everything Together

Apparel favorite Crocs is gearing up to unveil its quarterly results this week, building on recent reports from other consumer-facing companies such as Deckers Outdoor and Skechers.

Both Deckers Outdoor and Skechers posted overall positive results, reporting continued brand momentum and margin expansion. DECK upped its guidance, leading to its positive post-earnings reaction. SKX didn’t see much positivity following its respective release, but shares have remained stable and so have earnings estimate revisions.

It’s reasonable to expect that Crocs has continued to enjoy margin expansion given favorable reads from DECK and SKX, with Crocs’ record quarterly sales in its latest release also alluding to underlying brand momentum.

Given its favorable earnings outlook and recent brand momentum, the stock remains a prime selection for investors, and a post-earnings dip could certainly be bought if the company provides favorable guidance that keeps the earnings estimate revisions trends positive.

Why Haven’t You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.0 average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +44.9%, +48.4% and +55.2% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2024. While not all picks can be winners, previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (SKX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crocs, Inc. (CROX) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.