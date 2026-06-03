Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: CoreWeave, Meta and NVIDIA's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 3, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights CoreWeave CRWV, Meta Platforms META and NVIDIA’s NVDA.

CoreWeave Last Year, Now SpaceX: Decade-Defining IPOs?

IPO activity post-pandemic saw a big downturn for several years, primarily driven by economic uncertainty, shifting monetary policy, and inflation, all of which impacted investor sentiment.

But the tide has shifted in a positive direction over the past few years, with several notable IPOs hitting the market, includingCoreWeave .

The re-awakening of the IPO market is certainly notable, signaling renewed investor confidence and a meaningful shift in broader risk appetites.

But the biggest story surrounding the IPO landscape is, of course, none other than SpaceX.

SpaceX Excitement

SpaceX has officially filed its public S-1 prospectus with the SEC, setting the stage for the largest IPO in stock market history. Trading under the ticker SPCX, the company is targeting a historic valuation between $1.75 trillion and $2 trillion and aims to raise up to $75 billion in capital.

The public debut could happen as early as June 12th, so definitely expect it to remain one of the hottest market stories in the near-term. The company's Starlink satellite internet segment is its primary profit engine, with over 10 million subscribers.

Notably, SpaceX is aggressively transforming into an AI and infrastructure giant. After absorbing Elon Musk’s AI startup xAI in a stock-based deal earlier this year, SpaceX spent a staggering $12.7 billion on AI infrastructure in 2025 alone. It is also partnering with Tesla on a chip-making project called ‘Terafab’ to build its own AI hardware.

CoreWeave Inks Huge Deals

CRWV is a high-performance cloud provider that gives companies easy access to thousands of world-class chips, enabling them to train complex models faster and cheaper without having to buy and manage the expensive hardware themselves.

Several weeks back, CoreWeave announced a multi-year agreement with Anthropic to support the development and deployment of its Claude family of AI models. The agreement has bullish implications for its overall top line growth for years to come, a primary driver behind the share surge over recent days. The company’s sales backlog totaled $66.8 billion at the end of its FY25, reflecting a record.

CoreWeave’s sales growth has remained impressive.

CRWV also announced an expanded, long-term agreement with Meta Platforms to provide AI cloud capacity through 2032 for approximately $21 billion. With this deal, the two companies are continuing their existing relationship, increasing support for Meta’s development and deployment of AI.

It specifically focuses on scaling Meta’s inference workloads, powering AI across Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, also making Meta one of the first companies to deploy NVIDIA’s next-gen Vera Rubin platform through CoreWeave’s infrastructure.

Keep in mind that CoreWeave and fellow AI favorite NVIDIA are deeply intertwined through a strategic partnership and a significant ownership stake. The favorable relationship allows CRWV to get its hands on the magical NVIDIA chips before most, which is what CoreWeave’s AI infrastructure is built around.

To little surprise, EPS revisions for NVIDIA continue to show a high level of positivity across many timeframes, keeping its bullish story intact.

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