Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Coinbase, Circle Internet, Visa, American Express and Shopify

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 26, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Coinbase COIN, Circle Internet Group CRCL, Visa V, American Express AXP and Shopify SHOP.

Is Coinbase (COIN) Stock Poised for Higher Highs?

Many positive catalysts have pushed Coinbase stock higher, which hit a new 52-week high of $369 a share on Wednesday.

The leading crypto exchange operator has seen its stock soar more than +40% this year and is now sitting on staggering gains of over +500% in the last three years.

Considering such, let’s take a look at whether now is still a good time to hold or buy Coinbase stock for higher highs or if it’s time to take profits in COIN.

Innovative Products & Crypto Bullishness

The acceptance and expansion of cryptocurrencies that are pegged to a more stable asset (stablecoins), such as traditional currencies and gold, are expected to be a major growth engine for Coinbase. To that point, Coinbase receives 50% of the revenue from the USDC coin, which it co-founded with Circle Internet Group and is tied to the U.S. dollar.

Further fueling investor enthusiasm, Coinbase has made a serious push into mainstream financial services after recently announcing the launch of a stablecoin-powered merchant payment system to rivals like Visa. Additionally, Coinbase is rolling out a crypto rewards credit card in a partnership with American Express. Earlier this month, Coinbase also announced a new stablecoin-based platform integrated with Shopify, designed to streamline global e-commerce transactions using USDC, making crypto payments more accessible for merchants and customers.

Lifting Coinbase’s trading volumes, the continued rebound in Bitcoin has been a further catalyst. The price of Bitcoin is up +15% year to date and has spiked more than +70% in the last year to just over $107,000. The rebound has been driven by macroeconomic shifts that have led to higher institutional inflows, along with favorable supply and demand dynamics following a post-halving in 2024 that reduced the new creation of Bitcoin by 50%.

Regulatory Wins & Analyst Upgrades

GENIUS Act: Passed by the U.S. Senate, the GENIUS Act provides a clear framework for stablecoin regulation, boosting Circle’s business model as the issuer of USDC, and benefiting Coinbase as well, since they share the revenue.

MiCA License: Coinbase has become the first U.S.-based crypto exchange operator to receive a Market in Crypto Assets (MiCA) license under the European Union’s new regulatory framework and is establishing a European hub in Luxembourg to expand internationally.

Correlating with lucrative legislative approvals, many analysts have started to upgrade Coinbase stock, with it noteworthy that COIN has blown past its current average Zacks Price Target of $275 a share. Notably, analysts from Bernstein set a street-high price tag for COIN today at $510, citing strong momentum from stablecoin revenue, institutional adoption, and Coinbase’s expanding role in crypto infrastructure.

Bottom Line

After such an exhilarating rally to new 52-week highs, Coinbase stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). However, it wouldn’t be surprising if a buy rating is on the way and perhaps higher highs, as earnings estimates for Coinbase are likely to rise in correlation with analysts upgrading their price targets for COIN.

Why Haven't You Looked at Zacks' Top Stocks?

Since 2000, our top stock-picking strategies have blown away the S&P's +7.7% average gain per year. Amazingly, they soared with average gains of +48.4%, +50.2% and +56.7% per year.

Today you can access their live picks without cost or obligation.

See Stocks Free >>

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Visa Inc. (V) : Free Stock Analysis Report

American Express Company (AXP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Shopify Inc. (SHOP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.