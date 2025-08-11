Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Coinbase, Blackrock, IBIT, SOLZ, ETHA, BMNR, CRCL and XRPI

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – August 11, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Coinbase COIN, Blackrock BLK, iShares Bitcoin ETF Trust IBIT, Solana ETF SOLZ, Ethereum ETF ETHA, Bitmine Immersion BMNR, Circle Group CRCL and XRP ETF XRPI.

2025: The Year of Crypto Access & Regulation

The Crypto Industry Proves Resilient

Cryptocurrencies and the digital asset market have come a long way since an anonymous person or person (s) dubbed "Satoshi Nakamoto" released the 2008 Bitcoin whitepaper, named "Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System." Over the years, crypto's future never looked certain: There were exchange hacks like the 2014 Mt. Gox hack (the largest Bitcoin exchange at the time), which resulted in the of ~650,000 Bitcoin.

Then there was the Silk Road marketplace, an online black market which sold drugs and used crypto as a medium of exchange. Finally, there was the FTX Exchange, which collapsed due to mismanagement and misuse of customers funds. In between each of these instances there were several smaller, yet devastating moments.

Nevertheless, the crypto industry has proven resilient. Today, there are 250 digital assets listed on Coinbase. Overall, there are more than 15,000 cryptocurrencies that are listed on more than 1,000 exchanges. Though the crypto industry remains a 'Wild West' in many areas, 2025 will be remembered as a banner year where crypto entered the political, institutional, and mainstream lexicon due to widespread access and formal regulation.

Crypto Access to Explode Amid Trump 401(K) EO

401(K) Executive Order

This week, President Donald Trump signed an executive order that will clear the path to allowing crypto currencies in 401(k)s and other retirement plans. The EO directs the Department of Labor to 'reexamine' past guidance that did not allow alternative assets like commodities, real estate, and crypto. Should digital assets be allowed in workplace retirement accounts it will open up crypto retirement plans to more than 70 million Americans, or more than half the US workforce.

Crypto ETFs Gain Popularity as more Emerge

After much anticipation Bitcoin ETFs finally debuted last year. Since then, Blackrock's (BLK) iShares Bitcoin ETF Trust has had the best debut of any ETF in US history, and continues to garner massive trading volumes in 2025. In fact, According to AInvest, by Q2 2025, nearly 60% of institutional portfolio had allocated 10% of there AUM to Bitcoin or other digital assets. Realizing the immense success and potential of crypto ETFs, ETF managers have expanded their offerings to meet Wall Street demand with 'alt coin' ETF offerings like the Solana ETF and the Ethereum ETF.

Crypto Treasury Stocks Proliferate

Strategy has led the way in the crypto treasury space, gaining more than 3,000% over the past five years after adopting a Bitcoin treasury strategy. Over the past year, several other publicly traded companies have followed MSTR's lead and added Bitcoin to their balance sheets. Meanwhile, crypto alt-coin treasuries are emerging. For instance, Bitmine Immersion has become the world's largest Ethereum treasury.

Crypto Regulation Finally Here

The crypto industry has experienced a 180-degree turn since Gary Gensler was at the helm of the SEC. Gensler and the Biden Administration had a reputation for 'de-banking' crypto adjacent companies and conducting 'regulation by enforcement.'

However, 'The CLARITY Act' (which passed the House and is moving to the Senate) will finally provide a clear regulation framework for digital asset companies. 'The GENIUS Act,' which has passed, will establish a regulatory framework for dollar backed stable coins like Circle Group's USDC. In addition to the 401(k) EO, President Trump delivered on his promise to ban crypto de-banking this week. Finally, the SEC dropped a multi-year lawsuit against XRP parent Ripple. Investors can follow the XRP action through the new XRP ETF.

Bottom Line

2025 will be remembered as a pivotal year in crypto, where widespread access and clearer regulations helped solidify crypto's place in the financial mainstream.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

