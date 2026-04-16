Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Coherent, Bloom Energy, Nebius Group, Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – April 16, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Coherent Corp. COHR, Bloom Energy BE, Nebius Group NBIS, Amazon AMZN, Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META.

The Bull Case Strengthens; Many Investors Are Underexposed

Stocks are once again approaching record highs, yet positioning data suggests many investors are not fully prepared for what could come next. The correction that started 6 months ago and accelerated over the last 6 weeks amid escalating tensions in the middle east, appears to have reset positioning.

Beneath the surface, there is a clear divergence as institutional and fast-money players have meaningfully de-risked in recent months, while retail investors remain relatively well allocated to equities.

Active managers, as measured by the NAAIM Exposure Index, have pulled exposure down from euphoric levels near 95 earlier this year to roughly 69 today, with a wide dispersion in positioning that signals uncertainty rather than conviction. At the same time, speculative positioning in S&P 500 futures remains net short, indicating that a meaningful portion of the market is still positioned defensively.

And yet, despite this caution, stocks are on the verge of making new record highs. This creates a setup where the marginal buyer, the investor who ultimately drives the next leg higher, has not fully stepped in. As the macro backdrop stabilizes and even improves, that gap could quickly close, with underexposed institutional capital forced to chase performance.

Investor Positioning: A Setup for Catch-Up Flows

The positioning backdrop is unusually constructive for a continued rally, particularly from a flow perspective. Institutional investors and leveraged funds appear underexposed relative to the strength in the market, while retail investors are already meaningfully invested.

This distinction matters. Retail investors, with equity allocations near 69% versus a long-term average closer to 61%, are already participating. But institutional players, who often drive larger marginal flows, have reduced exposure and, in many cases, are still hedged or even net short.

That dynamic creates potential fuel for the market. If stocks continue higher, active managers may be forced to increase exposure to keep up with benchmarks, while short positioning in futures could unwind through mechanical buying. At the same time, the more than $8 trillion sitting in money market funds represents a massive pool of capital that has yet to rotate meaningfully into equities.

In effect, the market is not quite broadly underinvested, but the incremental buyer is. And if the bull case plays out, that incremental demand could accelerate the move higher as institutional capital plays catch-up.

Top Ranked AI Stocks are Already Leading the Bull Run

Importantly, the leadership in this market is already clear, and it is once again centered around AI. A number of key names tied to the infrastructure buildout, including Coherent Corp., Bloom Energy and Nebius Group, are already well into their rallies, having broken out decisively and pushed higher ahead of the broader market. Notably, Coherent Corp, Bloom Energy and Nebius group also boast top Zacks ranks, reflecting bullish analyst sentiment as well.

This early leadership matters. In strong bull markets, the highest-quality and most structurally advantaged themes tend to lead first, with capital flowing into adjacent areas over time. The fact that these more niche and infrastructure-oriented AI names are already breaking out suggests that demand across the ecosystem remains robust and that institutional capital is beginning to rotate back into the space.

At the same time, the larger-cap leaders, the Magnificent Seven, including Amazon, Alphabet and Meta Platforms are not far behind. While they have not yet reclaimed all-time highs, they have undergone meaningful multiple compression and now trade at far more reasonable valuations relative to their growth forecasts.

This creates a notable setup. The more speculative and infrastructure-linked names have already confirmed the move, while the largest and most liquid stocks in the market still have room to run. If those mega-cap leaders begin to break out as well, it would likely signal a broader re-acceleration of the bull market, with AI once again acting as the primary driver.

How Investors Should Position Amid Renewed Stock Market Strength

The key takeaway is that stocks are rising again and the conditions for a sustained move higher are falling into place. Leadership is already established, positioning remains supportive, and the incremental buyer has yet to fully emerge.

For investors, this creates a familiar but often uncomfortable setup. Many of the leading names are breaking out or trading near highs, which can feel like chasing. However, in strong bull markets, breakouts, especially those supported by earnings growth and positive revisions, tend to signal continuation rather than exhaustion.

At the same time, discipline remains critical. The opportunity is not simply to chase individual names, but to build diversified exposure across the broader AI ecosystem and related themes. The strength is spreading across semiconductors, infrastructure, and enabling technologies, reinforcing the durability of the trend.

Risk management should still be front and center. Position sizing, diversification, and a focus on fundamentally supported momentum can help investors participate while managing volatility, particularly given the lingering macro risks.

Ultimately, the bigger picture is clear: this is less about finding the perfect stock and more about recognizing that the trend itself remains intact and may be entering its next phase. With institutional investors still underexposed and leadership already breaking out, the path of least resistance for equities appears higher.

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Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coherent Corp. (COHR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Meta Platforms, Inc. (META) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Nebius Group N.V. (NBIS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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