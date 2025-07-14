Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Coca-Cola, Caterpillar and McDonald's

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 14, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Coca-Cola KO, Caterpillar CAT and McDonald's MCD.

This 3-Stock Portfolio Provides Monthly Income

While most stocks pay quarterly dividends, investors can still construct a portfolio that allows them to get paid monthly.

For example, the first stock pays dividends in January, April, July, and October. The second stock pays out in February, May, August, and November. And finally, the third stock will pay its dividend in March, June, September, and December.

So, investors can reap steady monthly paydays with just a little positioning.

A combination of Coca-Cola, Caterpillar and McDonald's shares would provide precisely the blend needed for this portfolio. Let's take a closer look at each one.

Coca-Cola Gains Market Share

Shares were up nicely following its latest set of better-than-expected results, with the stock also sporting a favorable Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Concerning headline figures in its latest release, adjusted EPS grew 5% to $0.77, with the company also gaining value share in total nonalcoholic ready-to-drink (NARTD) beverages. The company is also a member of the elite Dividend Aristocrats group, further underpinning its dividend reliability.

Caterpillar Keeps Paying

Caterpillar is the world's largest construction equipment manufacturer. We see its iconic yellow machines at nearly every construction site.

Like KO, the company is a member of the elite Dividend Aristocrats group, with shares currently yielding 1.4% annually. While the current yield may be on the lower end, Caterpillar's 7.9% five-year annualized dividend growth rate picks up the slack.

McDonald's Keeps Growing

We're all familiar with the restaurant titan McDonald's, seeing those golden arches at seemingly every stop. Analysts have modestly upped their EPS expectations across the board over recent months, a positive sign concerning near-term share performance.

MCD shares presently yield 2.5% annually paired with a payout ratio sitting at 61% of the company's earnings. Dividend growth has been solid, with MCD sporting a 8.4% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Bottom Line

Investors love dividends, as they provide a nice buffer against the impact of drawdowns in other positions and provide a passive income stream.

And while most companies pay their dividends on a quarterly basis, investors can construct a portfolio that allows for monthly payouts with just a bit of positioning.

For those interested in this type of portfolio, the combination of all three stocks above would provide the necessary blend needed.

