Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Circle Group, Coinbase Global, Strategy, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and the ARK Bitcoin ETF

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – July 10, 2025 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Circle Group CRCL, Coinbase Global COIN, Strategy MSTR, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF IBIT and the ARK Bitcoin ETF ARKB.

Crypto Week Looms: A Look at Incoming Digital Asset Legislation

Now that the July 4th holiday has passed and President Donald Trump’s controversial ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ has been passed into law, Wall Street investors are preparing for one last week of action from Washington, D.C. before Congress takes a three-week hiatus and the summer doldrums kick in. Next week will kick-start what the Republican-led US House of Representatives dubs ‘Crypto Week.’ During ‘Crypto Week,’ the US House of Representatives will consider three digital asset bills, including:

· The Genius Act: GENIUS, which stands for ‘Guiding and Establishing National Innovation for US Stablecoins Act) will aim to put a regulatory framework around stablecoins for the first time in US history.

· The CLARITY Act: This act aims to establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for digital assets by defining the boundaries between the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).

· The Anti-CBDC Surveillance Act: Seeks to prevent the Federal Reserve from creating and issuing a central bank digital currency (CBDC).

Should the GENIUS and CLARITY Act legislation pass, it would be a welcome sign for crypto companies. Until now, digital asset regulations have either been non-existent, unclear, or conflicting.

How Likely is it that ‘Crypto Week’ Legislation Passes?

Overseas betting market Polymarket gives The GENIUS Act a 91% chance of passing and The CLARITY Act a 54% chance (at the time of this writing.

Stocks to Buy into Crypto Week

If you believe the GENIUS Act will pass, the two stocks that will benefit the most are Circle Group and Coinbase Global. COIN and CRCL manage USDC, the second-largest stablecoin. That said, COIN is the more attractive stock from a relative perspective. CRCL has a market cap of $45 billion, while COIN has a market cap double that. However, COIN’s USDC revenue (which has a 50/50 revenue split partnership with CRCL) only comprises ~15% of its business, while CRCL’s USDC revenue makes up nearly 100% of its revenue.

Additionally, COIN shares are positioned in an explosive-looking daily bull flag base structure.

Meanwhile, any crypto legislation that passes will likely be bullish for Bitcoin proxies, such as Strategy, iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF and the ARK Bitcoin ETF.

Bottom Line

As Crypto Week approaches, the eyes of the digital asset world will be fixed on Washington DC. The potential passage of the GENIUS and CLARITY Acts could mark a pivotal shift for the crypto industry, ushering in long-awaited regulatory clarity.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Free: See Our Top Stock And 4 Runners Up

Media Contact

Zacks Investment Research

800-767-3771 ext. 9339

support@zacks.com

https://www.zacks.com

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performance for information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

Higher. Faster. Sooner. Buy These Stocks Now

A small number of stocks are primed for a breakout, and you have a chance to get in before they take off.

At any given time, there are only 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. On average, this list more than doubles the S&P 500. We’ve combed through the latest Strong Buys and selected 7 compelling companies likely to jump sooner and climb higher than any other stock you could buy this month.

You'll learn everything you need to know about these exciting trades in our brand-new Special Report, 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Circle Internet Group, Inc. (CRCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.