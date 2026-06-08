Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Caterpillar, Vertiv and Eaton

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 8, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Caterpillar CAT, Vertiv VRT and Eaton ETN.

Data Center Demands Push This Dividend Aristocrat to New Highs

Caterpillar shares continue to deliver a stellar performance in 2026, up more than 60% and widely outperforming the S&P 500. The stock represents a clear favorite for gaining exposure to the artificial intelligence (AI) buildout given the performance, with its consistent dividend payouts over time making it attractive to investors with an appetite for income.

In fact, the company is a member of the elite Dividend Aristocrats group, owing to its shareholder-friendly nature.

Data Center Trends Power CAT Shares

Caterpillar posted robust results in its latest release, continuing a streak of impressive numbers over the past year or so on the back of growing demand. Sales of $17.4 billion grew by an impressive 22% YoY, with its backlog also reflecting a company record.

Its Power and Energy segment in the above-mentioned quarter helped drive the strong results, with sales of $7.0 billion climbing more than 20% year-over-year thanks to higher demand for power products used in data center applications, primarily large reciprocating engines.

Specifically in Power Generation applications, sales grew by 41% year-over-year, underscoring its favorable position in data center applications. Below is a chart illustrating the company's YoY quarterly sales growth rates, with clear acceleration evident over recent periods.

The outsized sales growth has helped keep shares near all-time highs, with Caterpillar's shareholder-friendly nature also a major positive, as it deployed $5.7 billion in cash for share repurchases and dividend payouts throughout the period.

The stock has undeniably gotten more expensive, with the current 34.1X forward 12-month earnings multiple well above the 16.4X five-year median. But the accelerating earnings growth helps support the richer multiple, with current Zacks Consensus estimates suggesting 30% EPS growth in its current FY26 and 24% in FY27.

Bottom Line

Caterpillar has emerged as a strong AI infrastructure play, particularly on the power side. Red-hot demand pictures stemming from the buildout have led to record-breaking quarterly results, with shares benefiting in a big way. It's reasonable to expect continued momentum as companies scramble to secure power products for their data centers, a trend that appears set to continue for at least a few years.

Caterpillar isn't the only stock with notable AI exposure that pays investors, with Vertiv and Eaton also on the list. Both Vertiv and Eaton have similarly had strong runs in 2026 thanks to their role in the buildout, seeing immense growth in their backlogs as well.

Analysts have bullishly raised their sales expectations for Vertiv for both its current and next fiscal years, underpinning the favorable demand outlook.

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Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss. This material is being provided for informational purposes only and nothing herein constitutes investment, legal, accounting or tax advice, or a recommendation to buy, sell or hold a security. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. It should not be assumed that any investments in securities, companies, sectors or markets identified and described were or will be profitable. All information is current as of the date of herein and is subject to change without notice. Any views or opinions expressed may not reflect those of the firm as a whole. Zacks Investment Research does not engage in investment banking, market making or asset management activities of any securities. These returns are from hypothetical portfolios consisting of stocks with Zacks Rank = 1 that were rebalanced monthly with zero transaction costs. These are not the returns of actual portfolios of stocks. The S&P 500 is an unmanaged index. Visit https://www.zacks.com/performancefor information about the performance numbers displayed in this press release.

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Caterpillar Inc. (CAT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eaton Corporation, PLC (ETN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Vertiv Holdings Co. (VRT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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