Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Caterpillar, Domino's Pizza and Cintas

These 3 Stocks Are Decade-Long Outperformers: CTAS, DPZ, CAT

Investors are always looking to beat the market, searching for stocks that deliver consistent long-term gains. And perhaps to the surprise of some, many non-tech stocks have delivered outsized gains over the last decade.

Several factors contribute to long-term outperformance, including consistent sales growth, margin expansion, efficient capital deployment, and innovation.

Three stocks –Caterpillar, Domino's Pizza and Cintas – have all outperformed the S&P 500 over the last decade, all posting at least a 15% annualized return.

Let's take a closer look at each.

Caterpillar Flexes Shareholder-Friendly Nature

Caterpillar, known for its iconic yellow machines, is the largest global construction and mining equipment manufacturer. The earnings estimate revisions trend has remained bullish for its current fiscal year, up 3% over the last year to $21.91 per share.

The stock has long been a favorite among income-focused investors, currently holding the ranks of a Dividend Aristocrat thanks to 25+ years of increased payouts. The company currently sports a 6% five-year annualized dividend growth rate paired with a sustainable payout ratio sitting at 23% of its earnings.

DPZ Keeps Delivering Growth

Domino's is a top player in the Quick-Service Restaurant Pizza category. Consistently strong sales growth has aided the company's shares in a big way.

Growth is expected to continue, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting 11% earnings growth on 7% higher sales. Peeking ahead to FY25, consensus expectations suggest an additional 10% of EPS growth paired with a 7% sales climb. The stock sports a Style Score of 'B' for Growth.

The outlook for its current fiscal year has remained positive, with the $16.25 Zacks Consensus EPS estimate up nearly 3% over the last year.

Cintas Enjoys Consistent Margin Expansion

Cintas' products and services include uniforms, floor care, restroom supplies, first aid, and safety products, taking care of any business needs. Like those above, the outlook for its current fiscal year has remained bullish, with the $4.16 per share expected up 5% over the last year and suggesting 10% Y/Y growth.

Margin expansion has helped aid share performance nicely over the last decade, as we can see illustrated below. A shareholder-friendly nature has also kept investors happy, with Cintas sporting a sizable 22% five-year annualized dividend growth rate.

Bottom Line

All investors look to reap outsized gains, precisely what all three stocks above have done over the last decade, providing annualized returns in excess of 15%.

Several factors have contributed to their long-term outperformance, including consistent sales growth, meaningful margin expansion, efficient capital deployment, and innovation.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Inherent in any investment is the potential for loss.

