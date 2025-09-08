Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Broadcom, Nvidia, AMD, Meta Platforms and Alphabet

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – September 8, 2025– Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Broadcom AVGO, Nvidia NVDA, AMD AMD, Meta Platforms META and Alphabet GOOGL.

Buy the Spike in Broadcom Stock After Strong Q3 Earnings?

Exceeding expectations for its fiscal third quarter on Thursday evening, Broadcom stock has surged as much as +16% in today's trading session to a new 52-week high of $356 a share.

Starting to be seen as a very credible challenger to other dominant AI chip leaders, Broadcom's Q3 report caused a slight selloff in Nvidia and AMD's stock.

Outperforming the broader indexes and these AI chip peers, Broadcom stock is now up more than +40% in 2025, and investors may be wondering if they should buy into the post-earnings spike in AVGO.

Broadcom's Strong Q3 Results

Riding high on the AI wave, Broadcom reported record Q3 sales of $15.95 billion, which increased 22% from $13.07 billion in the comparative quarter and topped estimates of $15.82 billion. This was driven by AI semiconductor revenue, which climbed 63% year over year to $5.2 billion. Notably, VMware contributed $6.8 billion, with Broadcom's acquisition of the virtualization software company continuing to pay off.

On the bottom line, Broadcom's Q3 earnings increased 36% to $1.69 per share from EPS of $1.24 a year ago and topped expectations of $1.66. Additionally, Broadcom highlighted that its Q3 adjusted EBITDA spiked 30% to $10.7 billion, with free cash flow soaring 47% to $7 billion.

Broadcom's XPU Chips

Leading Broadcom's advancement in AI has been its custom XPU chips that are designed to meet the specific needs of consumer AI companies and go beyond traditional CPUs and GPUs to handle high-performance computing (HPC) workloads with extreme efficiency.

Furthermore, Broadcom's XPU chips are application-specific integrated circuits (ASICs), tailored to the unique needs of each client's AI infrastructure. Adding fuel to the post-earnings rally in Broadcom stock, the company stated it secured $10 billion in XPU orders from a new customer, which is thought to have been ChatGPT creator OpenAI. This AI hyperscale client has extended Broadcom's reach outside of major players like Meta Platforms and Alphabet.

Broadcom's Optimistic Q4 Guidance

Raising its fourth quarter revenue guidance due to robust demand for custom AI accelerators, Broadcom now expects Q4 sales to increase 24% to $17.4 billion, coming in above the current Zacks Consensus of $16.96 billion (Current Qtr below). More intriguing, Broadcom forecasts Q4 AI revenue to grow to $6.2 billion, which would mark 11 consecutive quarters of growth.

AVGO Valuation Comparison

Following today's rally, Broadcom stock has started to trade at a noticeable premium to the broader market at 46.1X forward earnings. However, this is not a far stretch to Nvidia and AMD at 39.7X and 41.1X forward earnings, respectively. Like many high-growth tech stocks, Broadcom does trade at a very high price to forward sales valuation of 24X, which is roughly on par with Nvidia but noticeably above AMD's 8.8X.

Bottom Line

While it's certainly tempting to buy into the post-earnings rally in Broadcom stock, AVGO lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). More meaningful upside after such a sharp YTD rally may largely depend on what is hopefully a positive trend of earnings estimate revisions (EPS) in the coming weeks, but it wouldn't be surprising if this were to occur, given Broadcom's bullish tone for its XPU chips.

