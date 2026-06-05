Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Broadcom, Alphabet and Meta

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 5, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Broadcom AVGO, Alphabet GOOGL and Meta Platforms META.

Broadcom Stock Drops After Record Q2 Results: Time to Buy the Dip?

Reporting results for its fiscal second quarter yesterday evening, Broadcom delivered another blowout quarter, but shares have fallen as much as 15% in Thursday morning’s trading session.

The post-earnings sell-off may have investors wondering if this pullback presents an attractive buying opportunity or whether expectations for the artificial intelligence (AI) leader have become too elevated.

That said, let's examine Broadcom's latest Q2 results and see if the recent dip deserves a closer look, with AVGO still sitting on exhilarating gains of +400% in the last three years.

Broadcom Posts Record Q2 Results

Broadcom posted record Q2 revenue of $22.18 billion, representing a 48% year over year increase from $15 billion in the prior year quarter and edging estimates of $22.03 billion.

AI remained the primary growth engine, fueling Broadcom’s semiconductor solutions segment, which generated $15 billion in revenue, while infrastructure software revenue reached approximately $7.2 billion.

On the bottom line, adjusted earnings climbed 54% to a quarterly peak of $2.44 per share versus Q2 EPS of $1.58 a year ago and surpassed Wall Street’s expectations of $2.40.

AI Demand Continues to Fuel Explosive Growth

Notably, Broadcom's AI semiconductor revenue surged 143% YoY to $10.8 billion, reflecting strong demand from hyperscale cloud providers and large AI model developers. This comes amid high demand for Broadcom’s custom AI accelerators, networking solutions, and connectivity products that support next-generation AI infrastructure.

Positioning the company as one of the biggest beneficiaries of the ongoing AI infrastructure buildout, Broadcom’s customer base includes some of the largest AI spenders in the world, including Alphabet, Meta Platforms, OpenAI, and Anthropic.

Furthermore, management provided a highly optimistic outlook for the current quarter, expecting Q3 semiconductor revenue to reach roughly $16 billion, which would represent more than 200% growth from the prior year period.

Overall, Broadcom projects Q3 revenue at $29.4 billion, which would reflect an 84% YoY increase and came in ahead of Wall Street’s forecast of $27.17 billion, or 70% growth (Current Qtr below).

The Bull Case for Buying the Dip

1. AI Growth Remains Exceptional

Broadcom continues to post some of the fastest AI-related growth rates in the semiconductor industry. Triple-digit AI revenue growth demonstrates that demand remains far from saturated.

2. Strong Customer Relationships

The company maintains deep partnerships with leading hyperscalers and AI developers, creating long-term revenue visibility and helping secure future custom silicon projects.

3. Diversified Business Model

Unlike many AI-focused chip companies, Broadcom benefits from both semiconductor and software revenue streams. Its infrastructure software segment provides recurring cash flow that can help cushion cyclical fluctuations in hardware demand.

Reasons Investors May Want to Stay Patient

While Broadcom's fundamentals remain compelling, investors should also consider several risks.

1.The stock had already appreciated significantly before its Q2 report, leaving little room for disappointment. Even after the pullback, Broadcom’s valuation remains elevated relative to historical norms, with AVGO trading at nearly 50X forward earnings compared to its decade-long median of 18X.

2. Additionally, much of Broadcom's future growth story depends on continued AI spending by a relatively concentrated group of large customers. Any slowdown in hyperscaler AI investments could pressure growth expectations.

3.There are also questions surrounding margin sustainability as AI hardware becomes a larger share of the business mix. Keeping this in mind, investors may need to see continued execution before the stock regains prolonged momentum.

Summary & Conclusion

Broadcom's Q2 results were objectively impressive. Revenue jumped 48%, AI semiconductor revenue soared 143%, earnings topped expectations, and management guided for another quarter of explosive growth ahead.

However, the market's reaction serves as a reminder that exceptional companies can still be vulnerable when expectations become extraordinarily high. While Broadcom remains one of the premier AI infrastructure plays, investors may want to remain disciplined regarding valuation and near-term volatility.

For now, Broadcom stock carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

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