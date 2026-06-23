Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights: Bloom, Oracle, Brookfield Asset Management, Crescent and Diversified Energy

For Immediate Release

Chicago, IL – June 23, 2026 – Today, Zacks Investment Ideas feature highlights Bloom Energy BE, Oracle ORCL, Brookfield Asset Management BAM, Crescent Energy CRGY, Diversified Energy DEC.

3 Highly Ranked Alternative Energy Stocks to Buy Now

Alternative energy remains a vital investment theme as rising power demand, grid reliability concerns, decarbonization initiatives, and global energy security needs continue to reshape the broader energy landscape.

Companies positioned across clean power generation, fuel-cell technology, natural gas transition assets, and renewable infrastructure are drawing increased attention as their earnings outlooks improve.

Keeping this scenario in mind, here are three highly ranked alternative energy stocks that are standing out with a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Bloom Energy – BE

Stock Price: $338

Bloom Energy has emerged as one of the biggest beneficiaries of rising demand for reliable power infrastructure tied to artificial intelligence and data center expansion. The company develops solid oxide fuel cell systems that provide on-site electricity generation, helping customers secure dependable power amid grid constraints.

Recent results have been exceptionally strong, with Bloom’s Q1 revenue surging 130% year over year to $751.05 million, driven by a 208% surge in product revenue. Management also raised full-year revenue growth guidance and increased profitability expectations following its strong quarterly performance, with it noteworthy that Q1 EPS of $0.44 crushed estimates of $0.09 per share by 388%.

Bloom’s growing exposure to AI-related power demand has been a major catalyst, expanding partnerships tied to large-scale data center projects. This includes initiatives involving Oracle and Brookfield Asset Management, which could support long-term demand for Bloom’s fuel-cell technology as power availability becomes a critical factor for AI infrastructure deployment.

Crescent Energy Company – CRGY

Stock Price: $10

Crescent Energyoffers a different angle on the energy market through its oil and natural gas-focused exploration and production business. The company has been gaining momentum thanks to operational improvements, acquisition synergies, and strong free cash flow generation.

Crescent highlighted that it generated $192 million in levered free cash flow during Q1, supported by record production. The key driver has been the successful integration of assets tied to the lucrative Permian Basin, which has helped boost production while generating meaningful cost savings.

To that point, Crescent’s production climbed 32% YoY during Q1 to 341,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (BOE/d), while the company captured $120 million in Permian acquisition synergies, boosting its cash-generating profile.

For investors seeking value within the energy sector, Crescent's combination of strong cash generation, operational synergies, and disciplined capital allocation may continue supporting earnings estimate upgrades. Plus, at $10 a share, CRGY is trading at just 5X forward earnings.

Diversified Energy Company – DEC

Stock Price: $12

Diversified Energyhas built a unique business model centered on acquiring and managing mature natural gas and oil assets that generate steady cash flow. Like Crescent Energy, Diversified Energy's cash-generating ability remains a key strength. During Q1, Diversified Energy generated $91 million in adjusted free cash flow, up 157% from $35 million a year earlier.

Notably, the company's focus on low-decline production and disciplined capital management has helped create a highly cash-generative operation. Expanding through acquisitions and portfolio optimization initiatives, Diversified Energy has completed strategic transactions that have added to production and EBITDA while enhancing its operating footprint.

Furthermore, Diversified Energy has consistently returned capital through dividends and share repurchases while its hedged production base and low-decline asset portfolio help support earnings stability relative to many exploration and production peers. At $12 a share, DEC trades at a very cheap 2X forward earnings multiple with an 8% annual dividend yield.

Investors looking for a combination of income potential and cash flow strength may find Diversified Energy’s stock particularly compelling as analysts continue to raise earnings expectations.

Summary & Conclusion

With positive earnings estimate revisions contributing to their Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) ratings, Bloom Energy, Crescent Energy, and Diversified Energy stand out as compelling energy stocks to consider at the moment.

Bloom Energy is benefiting from growing demand for reliable power solutions tied to AI and data center expansion, Crescent Energy continues to generate strong cash flow through operational efficiencies and Permian Basin synergies, and Diversified Energy is delivering impressive free cash flow growth through its disciplined asset management strategy.

As analysts become increasingly optimistic about their earnings prospects, these three companies appear well-positioned to capitalize on favorable trends across the energy sector.

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Oracle Corporation (ORCL) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (BAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Diversified Energy Company PLC (DEC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bloom Energy Corporation (BE) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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